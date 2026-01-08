Italy finishing preparations for Olympics' first multi-city Games, starting Feb. 6
The Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics, set to begin on Feb. 6, marks Italy’s third time hosting the Winter Games following the 2006 Torino and 1956 Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics. It will also be the first Olympic Games — Winter or Summer — to be jointly hosted by two cities.
Breaking from its tradition of single-city hosting, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has split events between Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, which are about 420 kilometers (261 miles) apart. Ice sports will take place in Milan, while snow sports will be held in Cortina.
Organizers have divided the venues into four clusters. The Milan cluster more to the west includes the opening ceremony at San Siro Stadium and will host figure skating, short track and ice hockey.
Toward the east, he Cortina d’Ampezzo cluster will feature women’s Alpine skiing, biathlon, sledding and curling. The Valtellina-Bormio cluster is dedicated to men’s Alpine skiing, ski mountaineering, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.
Ski jumping, Nordic combined and cross-country skiing will be held in the Val di Fiemme cluster. Finally, the closing ceremony will be held at the Olympic Arena in Verona, located roughly midway between Milan and Cortina.
This regional venue distribution is part of the organizing committee’s plan to make the Olympics the most sustainable and resource-efficient Games in history.
Drawing on the legacy of Italy’s previous Winter Games, over 95 percent of the venues are being repurposed, expanded or renovated rather than built from scratch. Only two new facilities have been constructed for the event: the Santa Giulia Arena in Milan, an ice hockey-specific venue, and the Cortina Sliding Center for sledding events.
Medals will be crafted from metals recovered from waste, and the Olympic torch will be made from recycled aluminum and brass alloy.
IOC member Kirsty Coventry praised the committee’s emphasis on sustainability and recycling, calling the strategy “a new normal for hosting the Olympics” and expressing hope that the data collected from this year’s Games would “will guide us for the future.”
Yet challenges remain. With less than a month to go, some venues are still under construction. Inadequate preparation may affect athletes’ performance and increase injury risks, prompting concern from observers.
The Santa Giulia Arena, where the ice hockey final will take place, is nearing completion after construction was delayed by nearly a month. The venue has drawn added scrutiny as it will host top stars from the NHL returning to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years.
The delay was caused by a change in the rink’s specifications. Since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, the International Ice Hockey Federation has adopted NHL rink standards — 61 meters in length and 26 meters in width — to encourage NHL participation. However, it was later discovered that the Milan rink was one meter shorter in length, sparking controversy.
Following a standoff between the organizers and the NHL, the original design was eventually upheld, costing the project over a month in delays.
As a result, a test event scheduled for last December was held at an alternate venue. With time running short, there is growing concern that the new arena may not have time to adequately test critical features such as ice quality, locker room conditions, amenities and player flow.
The Livigno Snowpark, set to host snowboarding and freestyle skiing events, has also fallen behind schedule due to low snowfall. The area has seen significantly less natural snow than anticipated, forcing organizers to add more artificial snowmaking systems and delaying construction.
Creating a snow slope involves multiple layers: first spraying snow, then compressing it and finally covering it with a fresh layer. This process must be carried out thoroughly to ensure consistent snow quality regardless of weather fluctuations.
Organizers have deployed 53 snow cannons to accelerate snow production. But with the slope hurriedly prepared, its final quality remains uncertain.
