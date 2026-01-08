Tennis superstars to renew their 'fire and ice' rivalry in Hyundai Card Super Match on Saturday
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:28
Tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy will reignite their on-court rivalry on Saturday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, facing off in the Hyundai Card Super Match, which serves as a prelude to the Australian Open kicking off on Jan. 18.
Alcaraz and Sinner are widely regarded as the successors to tennis’s “Big Three” — Roger Federer of Switzerland, Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia and currently world No. 4 — who have dominated men’s tennis for two decades from 2003.
Over the last two years, Alcaraz and Sinner have divided the four major titles evenly between them, establishing a new duopoly in the sport.
The two are polar opposites in style. Alcaraz is often dubbed “Federer with Nadal’s heart,” while Sinner is likened to “an upgraded-engine Djokovic.”
Their clashes are described as battles — Alcaraz holds a 10–6 edge in head-to-head matchups, but Sinner has taken the last two meetings in straight sets. International media have dubbed their rivalry “Sincaraz,” a portmanteau of their names.
Alcaraz, known as “the Showman,” is famed for his fearless, aggressive style. His powerful forehands — driven by blistering racket head speed — strike the court like bullets at speeds between 125 and 130 kilometers per hour (78 to 81 miles per hour), often too fast for opponents to react in time.
His arsenal includes serves reaching up to 220 kilometers per hour, remarkable court coverage and high stamina. His drop shots and unpredictable angle shots are considered among the best in tennis history. Analysts say he combines the creativity of Federer with the grit of Nadal to become a true all-rounder.
U.S. tennis legend John McEnroe praised him as “on par with Nadal at his peak.” He tends to grow bolder in critical moments and excels in five-set matches.
But Alcaraz does have weaknesses. His preference for flashy shots sometimes leads to unforced errors. His all-out defensive efforts increase the risk of injuries, particularly to his hamstrings. His passionate temperament, while endearing to fans, has led to criticism for showing too much emotion on court.
Sinner, in contrast, is known as “the Iceman” for his calm demeanor. Primarily a baseliner, he topped the ATP’s 2025 ratings in forehand, backhand and return categories, underscoring his technical precision.
Sinner’s strokes — forehand and backhand alike — are among the cleanest and most powerful on tour. He commits very few unforced errors and is nearly unbeatable on hard courts. His serve accuracy surged last season. A former skier, he uses his flexible movement and strong lower body to produce heavy shots and engage in relentless rallies.
Sinner’s signature is his methodical approach — he dissects opponents and targets their weaknesses. Against Alcaraz, he often plays more defensively, waiting for the Spaniard to make mistakes. In later stages of matches, Sinner uses his 191-centimeter (6-foot-3-inch) frame — taller than Alcaraz’s 183 centimeters — to unleash devastating forehands.
Sinner maintains composure throughout matches, drawing praise for his maturity. His emotional stability during play adds pressure on opponents.
Still, Sinner lacks Alcaraz’s variety in shot-making — he rarely uses drop shots or net plays — making him vulnerable when his rhythm is disrupted. His lean build also means he sometimes tires earlier than Alcaraz during long rallies or in hot and humid conditions.
“Alcaraz plays on instinct and power, while Sinner’s game revolves around strategy and stability,” said sports commentator Kim Ji-young. “Since the Hyundai Card match isn’t part of a tournament, the player who best asserts their strengths will likely win.”
Alcaraz wins points through unpredictability and excels on clay, especially at the French Open. Sinner thrives on precision and reigns supreme on hard courts, such as those used in the Australian Open.
Recently, Alcaraz has gained the upper hand by disrupting Sinner’s orthodox game with unorthodox tactics. But Sinner is responding with greater tactical variety, including more net approaches. Their 2026 matchups are expected to become even more intense.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)