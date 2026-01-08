 Cambodia extradites alleged scam boss, sanctioned by Korea, to China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Cambodia extradites alleged scam boss, sanctioned by Korea, to China

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 16:35
This image, captured from the website of Cambodian conglomerate Prince Group, shows Chen Zhi, founder and chairman of the company. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

This image, captured from the website of Cambodian conglomerate Prince Group, shows Chen Zhi, founder and chairman of the company. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Cambodia has arrested and extradited the chairman of Prince Group, Chen Zhi, who was sanctioned by Korea over kidnappings linked to online job scams, to China, according to the Southeast Asian nation's interior ministry Thursday.
 
The Cambodian ministry said in a statement dated Wednesday that it arrested and extradited Chen, along with two other Chinese nationals, the previous day, following months of joint investigative cooperation with Chinese authorities.
 

Related Article

 
Last November, Korea imposed sanctions on 15 individuals and 132 entities, including Chen and his company, marking the first time Seoul imposed sanctions over transnational crimes in Southeast Asia.
 
Prince Group has been accused of running illicit online scam rings operating in Cambodia, where many Koreans have been lured with the promise of high-paying jobs.
 
The death of a Korean college student, who was tortured by an online job scam ring in Cambodia last August, triggered public outrage and prompted the government to address the issue.
 
In the statement, the Cambodian ministry said it arrested "three Chinese nationals — namely Chen Zhi, Xu Ji Liang and Shao Ji Hui, and extradited [them] to the People's Republic of China." Chen's Cambodian nationality was revoked in December, it added.
 
The arrest also came amid a surge in alleged scam compounds operating in Cambodia and other parts of Southeast Asia. Earlier, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Prince Group, while U.S. federal prosecutors indicted Chen on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Yonhap
tags Cambodia crime scam

More in World

Cambodia extradites alleged scam boss, sanctioned by Korea, to China

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis was a mother of 3, poet and new to the city

U.S. leaving dozens of international organizations in further retreat from global cooperation

ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver in a deadly start to Trump's latest immigration operation

Trump proposes massive increase in 2027 defense spending to $1.5T, citing 'dangerous times'

Related Stories

Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS

Young Koreans knowingly join scams in Cambodia despite risks and legal consequences

Repatriated suspects from Cambodia coordinated false statements, personal info per ringleader instructions

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials

Two Koreans sentenced to prison for role in Cambodia-based romance scam ring
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)