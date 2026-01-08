Korean man killed by Indian girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 09:52
A Korean man in his 40s was killed by his Indian girlfriend in her 20s after an argument in Uttar Pradesh, India, according to local media.
The woman stabbed her live-in boyfriend multiple times with a knife early Saturday morning in an apartment in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, near the capital city of New Delhi, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV and the Times of India.
Immediately after the attack, the woman called her driver to take the man to a hospital, but he ultimately died. The police launched an investigation after being notified by hospital staff and arrested the woman, who is now in custody.
The two had reportedly been drinking together and got into an argument on the day of the incident. The couple fought often, and a quarrel broke out when she tried to stop him from drinking, according to media reports.
The woman told police that the man became violent when drunk and that she acted in a moment of rage. She also claimed she had no intention of killing him.
The local police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The man was reportedly working as an office employee in the area.
BY KIM JI-HYE
