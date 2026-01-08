 Korean man killed by Indian girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Korean man killed by Indian girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 09:52
Indian security forces [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Indian security forces [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
A Korean man in his 40s was killed by his Indian girlfriend in her 20s after an argument in Uttar Pradesh, India, according to local media.
 
The woman stabbed her live-in boyfriend multiple times with a knife early Saturday morning in an apartment in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, near the capital city of New Delhi, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV and the Times of India.
 

Related Article

 
Immediately after the attack, the woman called her driver to take the man to a hospital, but he ultimately died. The police launched an investigation after being notified by hospital staff and arrested the woman, who is now in custody.
 
The two had reportedly been drinking together and got into an argument on the day of the incident. The couple fought often, and a quarrel broke out when she tried to stop him from drinking, according to media reports.
 
The woman told police that the man became violent when drunk and that she acted in a moment of rage. She also claimed she had no intention of killing him.
 
The local police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The man was reportedly working as an office employee in the area.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags India death murder

More in World

Trump proposes massive increase in 2027 defense spending to $1.5T, citing 'dangerous times'

U.S. to exit dozens of international organizations as it further retreats from global cooperation

Korean man killed by Indian girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh

Google, AI firm settle lawsuit over teen's suicide linked to Chatbot

U.S. seizes Russian-flagged tanker, another tied to Venezuela as Trump widens oil push

Related Stories

Death toll climbs to 40 after stampede at political rally for actor Vijay in southern India

Prosecutors demand death penalty for man accused of killing son at birthday party

Death penalty sought for man who killed ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Icheon

Prosecutors demand death for man who killed ex-girlfriend, taxi driver

Top court finalizes 5-year prison sentence for driver in deadly City Hall crash
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)