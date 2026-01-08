 Oxford English Dictionary's latest edition adds eight Korean words, including ramyeon, 'haenyeo,' 'sunbae'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Oxford English Dictionary's latest edition adds eight Korean words, including ramyeon, 'haenyeo,' 'sunbae'

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 21:09
Oxford English Dictionary's entry for ″ramyeon,″ or instant noodles [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Oxford English Dictionary's entry for ″ramyeon,″ or instant noodles [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The Oxford English Dictionary has added eight Korean words to its latest edition, reflecting the growing influence of Korean culture in the English-speaking world. 
 
New entries include ramyeon, or instant noodles; haenyeo, the women free divers of Jeju Island; and sunbae, an older or more experienced member within a group or at school or work.
 

Related Article

 
Other additions are bingsu, a shaved ice dessert; jjimjilbang, a Korean sauna; ajumma, a middle-aged Korean woman; Korean barbecue; and officetel, a building that typically comprises both small offices and studio apartments. 
 
It marks the second consecutive year that Korean words have been appended to the Oxford English Dictionary, following last year’s addition of seven terms such as dalgona, a Korean sweet made with sugar and baking soda; maknae, the youngest member of a group; and tteokbokki, or spicy rice cakes.
 
A still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ (2025), in which characters are seen eating ramyeon, or instant noodles [NETFLIX]

A still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ (2025), in which characters are seen eating ramyeon, or instant noodles [NETFLIX]

 
The move reflects an uptick in the English-speaking world's understanding and use of the Korean language since the Korean Wave began in the 2000s.
 
Some of the newly added terms have appeared in recent global hits. Ramyeon and jjimjilbang were mentioned in the 2025 Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” which set a platform record for viewership. The protagonist's mother in the hit 2025 Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” worked as a haenyeo. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Oxford Dictionary Korean

More in World

Oxford English Dictionary's latest edition adds eight Korean words, including ramyeon, 'haenyeo,' 'sunbae'

Cambodia extradites alleged scam boss, sanctioned by Korea, to China

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis was a mother of 3, poet and new to the city

U.S. leaving dozens of international organizations in further retreat from global cooperation

ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver in a deadly start to Trump's latest immigration operation

Related Stories

The life of a word depends on the users

[Meanwhile] The life of a word depends on the users (KOR)

[THINK ENGLISH] 옥스퍼드 영어 사전에 김밥·오빠 등 26개 한국어 단어 새로 추가

Drop your kimbap and call your oppa, the OED has 26 new additions

Are we 'delulu' or did the K-pop fandom just add a word to the dictionary?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)