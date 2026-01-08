Oxford English Dictionary's latest edition adds eight Korean words, including ramyeon, 'haenyeo,' 'sunbae'
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 21:09
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
The Oxford English Dictionary has added eight Korean words to its latest edition, reflecting the growing influence of Korean culture in the English-speaking world.
New entries include ramyeon, or instant noodles; haenyeo, the women free divers of Jeju Island; and sunbae, an older or more experienced member within a group or at school or work.
Other additions are bingsu, a shaved ice dessert; jjimjilbang, a Korean sauna; ajumma, a middle-aged Korean woman; Korean barbecue; and officetel, a building that typically comprises both small offices and studio apartments.
It marks the second consecutive year that Korean words have been appended to the Oxford English Dictionary, following last year’s addition of seven terms such as dalgona, a Korean sweet made with sugar and baking soda; maknae, the youngest member of a group; and tteokbokki, or spicy rice cakes.
The move reflects an uptick in the English-speaking world's understanding and use of the Korean language since the Korean Wave began in the 2000s.
Some of the newly added terms have appeared in recent global hits. Ramyeon and jjimjilbang were mentioned in the 2025 Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” which set a platform record for viewership. The protagonist's mother in the hit 2025 Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” worked as a haenyeo.
