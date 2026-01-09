 Korea logs largest current account surplus for Nov. on solid exports: BOK
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea logs largest current account surplus for Nov. on solid exports: BOK

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:21
Containers are stacked at a port in the city of Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi on Jan. 1, 2026. [YONHAP]

Containers are stacked at a port in the city of Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi on Jan. 1, 2026. [YONHAP]

 
Korea posted its largest-ever current account surplus for any November, supported by strong exports amid an upcycle in the semiconductor industry, central bank data showed Friday.
 
The country's current account surplus totaled $12.24 billion in November, up sharply from $6.81 billion a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). It marked the highest level for any November since the BOK began compiling relevant data in 1980.
 

Related Article

 
Korea has recorded a current account surplus every month since May 2023, marking the second-longest surplus streak on record. During the first 11 months of last year, the cumulative surplus totaled $101.82 billion, compared with $86.68 billion during the same period in 2024, marking the largest amount ever recorded for the cited period, the BOK said.
 
The goods account posted a surplus of $13.31 billion in November, up from $7.82 billion a month earlier, as exports rose 5.5 percent on-year to $60.11 billion. Chip exports jumped 38.7 percent from a year earlier, while vehicle shipments increased 10.9 percent. Imports edged down 0.7 percent on-year to $46.8 billion in November.
 
The services account recorded a deficit of $2.73 billion in November due mainly to a surge in overseas travel demand, though the figure narrowed from a $3.75 billion deficit logged a month earlier.
 
The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers, as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, posted a surplus of $1.83 billion, driven primarily by dividend earnings. The secondary income account recorded a deficit of $180 million, the data showed.
 
In the financial account, net assets increased by $8.27 billion in November, widening from the previous month's $6.81 billion. In detail, overseas direct investment by Korean residents rose by $4.09 billion, while foreign direct investment in Korea increased by $1.76 billion, resulting in a $2.33 billion net increase in the financial account.

Yonhap
tags economy surplus

More in Economy

Korea logs largest current account surplus for Nov. on solid exports: BOK

Court ruling could cut reciprocal tariffs to zero, raise questions over terms of Korea-U.S. trade deal: expert

Rival platforms gain as beleaguered Coupang hemorrhages users

Kospi again sets record on shipyard, defense gains despite profit-taking

Budget Ministry starts early planning for 2027 state budget

Related Stories

Korea's current account surplus narrows in October amid fewer working days

Korea posts record August current account surplus

Korea posts $5.42 billion current account balance in September

Korea logs current account surplus for 21st month in January

Korea posts eighth consecutive monthly current account surplus in December
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)