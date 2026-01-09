Foreigners scoop up Korean stocks in December

Foreign investors became net buyers of Korean stocks in December, data showed Friday.Offshore investors bought a net 1.52 trillion won ($1.05 billion) worth of local stocks last month, following a net selling of 1.33 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).Following their net buying in December, offshore investors owned 1,326.8 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 30.8 percent of total market capitalization.By country, investors from France were the top buyers in December, net buying 1 trillion won worth of shares, followed by those from Britain, who net purchased 0.8 trillion won, according to the data.In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 17.53 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.Their holdings of local bonds stood at 328.5 trillion won as of end-December, accounting for 11.9 percent of listed bonds here, the data showed.Yonhap