[단독] 애플 첫 폴더블, 9월 출시…삼성 패널 양산 임박
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 07:00 Updated: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:52
-
- PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰, 주요 기사를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
애플이 첫 폴더블 스마트폰의 출시 시점을 오는 9월로 잡은 것으로 보인다. 가을이면 삼성전자가 주도해 온 폴더블이라는 신흥 스마트폰 시장에 애플이 본격적으로 가세하는 셈이다.
8일 사안에 정통한 한 소식통에 따르면 애플은 9월 출시를 목표로 첫 폴더블 폰 일정에 돌입했다. 패널은 삼성전자가 지분 84.8%를 보유한 삼성디스플레이가 단독으로 공급한다. 삼성은 오는 5월부터 애플용 폴더블 패널을 양산할 전망이다.
사안의 민감성을 이유로 익명을 요구한 소식통는 “기본 일정은 9월 출시로 잡혀 있지만 연기 가능성도 있다”면서 “초도 물량 기준으로 패널 약 900만 대가 공급될 것으로 보인다”고 말했다. 애플과 삼성디스플레이 모두 폴더블 출시 일정은 확인할 수 없다고 밝혔다.
애플의 첫 폴더블 폰엔 삼성디스플레이가 지난 5일 미국 라스베이거스 CES 현장에서 공개한 차세대 유기발광다이오드(OLED) 패널이 적용될 것으로 보인다. 이 디스플레이는 접는 스마트폰의 고질적인 문제였던 주름 개선 기능을 강화한 것이 특징이다.
삼성디스플레이는 보도자료를 통해 “기존 제품 대비 주름(크리즈)의 깊이가 얕아져, 접히는 부분의 빛 반사나 그림자로 인한 화질 저하 정도에 눈에 띄게 적은 것을 확인할 수 있다,”고 기술 사양을 밝혔다.
CES에서 패널 공개 이후 복수의 외신은 이 제품이 애플의 첫 폴더블 폰과 삼성의 갤럭시 Z 폴드8에 탑재될 것으로 보인다고 전망했다. 샘모바일 등이 삼성이 애플용 ‘무주름(creaseless)’ 패널을 공개했다고 보도한 후 이 디스플레이는 현장에서 철거됐다.
이번 주름 개선 핵심 기술은 패널 하단에 삽입된 레이저 가공 금속판 구조에 있다. 이 금속판이 접힐 때 발생하는 압력을 분산하는 역할을 한다.
“패널 상·하단 모두에 초박형 유리(UTG)가 적용되고, 하부에는 메탈 플레이트도 넣어 주름 개선을 한 것으로 보인다”고 소식통은 덧붙였다.
애플의 폴더블 모델은 가로가 아닌 세로로 접히는 방식이 될 것으로 예상된다.
━
영어원문
Apple is eyeing a release of its first foldable smartphone in September, according to a source familiar with the matter, as the world’s largest smartphone maker moves to enter the market for the relatively new form factor, which is currently dominated by Samsung Electronics.
In line with Apple's alleged schedule, Samsung Display, a panel maker 84.8 percent owned by its namesake, will begin the production of Apple-bound foldable panels — as the sole vendor — in May.
“The baseline schedule is set for September, but there’s still a chance it could be pushed back,” said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. “Around 9 million panels are expected to be supplied for the folding model in the initial batch.”
Both Apple and Samsung Display declined to comment.
The anticipation comes as the Korean panel maker unveiled an advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display with a markedly less noticeable crease than on previous models ahead of the CES trade show on Jan. 5, addressing one of the most persistent issues with foldable technology.
The display, however, was abruptly removed, according to SamMobile, following a series of reports claiming that the supplier unveiled the “creaseless” panel for Apple's first foldable smartphone, which is expected to fold vertically instead of horizontally.
While Samsung Display did not confirm if the new panel is intended for the upcoming Apple foldable and Galaxy Z Fold 8, it did release a statement on the panel's new features, noting that “the next-generation foldable panel features a noticeably shallower crease compared to previous models, significantly reducing the visual degradation caused by light reflection or shadowing along the fold.”
At the heart of the improvement is a laser-drilled metal plate that will go underneath the panel to disperse stress when the device is folded — ultimately making the crease less eye-catching.
“The design appears to incorporate ultrathin glass layers on the top and bottom of the panel, as well as a metal plate on the bottom, to help improve the crease,” the source added.
Market tracker International Data Corporation (IDC) expected Apple to take around 20 percent of shares in the foldable market.
“But the real game-changer for the category comes at year-end when Apple enters the foldable space, projected to capture over 22 percent unit share and a staggering 34 percent of the foldables market value in its first year, thanks to an expected average price point of $2,400,” said Nabila Popal, a senior research director at IDC in a report from December 2025.
Samsung is the undisputed leader in the foldable market, with 64 percent of shares in terms of shipment as of the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data available from Counterpoint Research, followed by Huawei with 10 percent.
BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)