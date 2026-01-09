 Coupang interim CEO summoned for questioning amid widening police probe
Coupang interim CEO summoned for questioning amid widening police probe

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:04
Harold Rogers, interim head of Coupang, answers lawmakers' questions at a parliamentary hearing held by the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Dec. 17, 2025. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Harold Rogers, interim head of Coupang, answers lawmakers' questions at a parliamentary hearing held by the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Dec. 17, 2025. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

 
Police have summoned Harold Rogers, interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Coupang, to appear for questioning as part of an investigation into the company's alleged wrongdoings, including a recent large-scale data leak, sources said Thursday.
 
A special task force (TF) at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, launched earlier this month, is scheduling an appearance date with Rogers, according to the sources.
 

The summons is reportedly related to the controversy over the e-commerce giant's own investigation following the data breach.
 
Coupang announced the results of its probe on Dec. 25 that a suspect stole personal information from 33 million users, but only saved the data of 3,000 individuals. In response, the science ministry dismissed the findings as being one-sided and incomplete.
 
The TF has begun an extensive investigation into multiple suspicions surrounding the e-commerce giant, such as an alleged cover-up of an industrial accident and the deletion of website access logs.
 
On Dec. 31, the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee decided to file a complaint against seven Coupang officials, including Rogers, for allegedly violating the act on testimony and appraisal before parliament.
 
Additionally, on Tuesday, labor and civic groups filed a separate complaint with police against Coupang founder Bom Kim and Rogers, alleging evidence tempering and violations of the Industrial Safety and Health Act, among others.

Yonhap
Coupang interim CEO summoned for questioning amid widening police probe

[단독] 애플 첫 폴더블, 9월 출시…삼성 패널 양산 임박

Exclusive: Apple eyes September for foldable debut as Samsung preps for panel production

Rival platforms gain as beleaguered Coupang hemorrhages users

Hyundai Motor completes development on on-device AI-powered chip

