Exclusive: Apple eyes September for foldable debut as Samsung preps for panel production
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- PARK EUN-JEE
Apple is eyeing a release of its first foldable smartphone in September, according to a source familiar with the matter, as the world’s largest smartphone maker moves to enter the market for the relatively new form factor, which is currently dominated by Samsung Electronics.
In line with Apple's alleged schedule, Samsung Display, a panel maker 84.8 percent owned by its namesake, will begin the production of Apple-bound foldable panels — as the sole vendor — in May.
“The baseline schedule is set for September, but there’s still a chance it could be pushed back,” said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. “Around 9 million panels are expected to be supplied for the folding model in the initial batch.”
Both Apple and Samsung Display declined to comment.
The anticipation comes as the Korean panel maker unveiled an advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display with a markedly less noticeable crease than on previous models ahead of the CES trade show on Jan. 5, addressing one of the most persistent issues with foldable technology.
The display, however, was abruptly removed, according to SamMobile, following a series of reports claiming that the supplier unveiled the “creaseless” panel for Apple's first foldable smartphone, which is expected to fold vertically instead of horizontally.
While Samsung Display did not confirm if the new panel is intended for the upcoming Apple foldable and Galaxy Z Fold 8, it did release a statement on the panel's new features, noting that “the next-generation foldable panel features a noticeably shallower crease compared to previous models, significantly reducing the visual degradation caused by light reflection or shadowing along the fold.”
At the heart of the improvement is a laser-drilled metal plate that will go underneath the panel to disperse stress when the device is folded — ultimately making the crease less eye-catching.
“The design appears to incorporate ultrathin glass layers on the top and bottom of the panel, as well as a metal plate on the bottom, to help improve the crease,” the source added.
Market tracker International Data Corporation (IDC) expected Apple to take around 20 percent of shares in the foldable market.
“But the real game-changer for the category comes at year-end when Apple enters the foldable space, projected to capture over 22 percent unit share and a staggering 34 percent of the foldables market value in its first year, thanks to an expected average price point of $2,400,” said Nabila Popal, a senior research director at IDC in a report from December 2025.
Samsung is the undisputed leader in the foldable market, with 64 percent of shares in terms of shipment as of the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data available from Counterpoint Research, followed by Huawei with 10 percent.
