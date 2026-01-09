HYBE America appoints new President of Music
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 19:23
- SHIN MIN-HEE
HYBE America has appointed Ethiopia Habtemariam, former chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, as the President of Music, the K-pop powerhouse said Friday.
Habtemariam will lead the company’s long-term growth strategy, as well as artists and repertoire and artist development. She will also oversee the company’s expansion in Atlanta.
Habtemariam has nearly 20 years of experience at Universal Music Group. During her time at Universal Music Publishing, she played a key role in signing and supporting the careers of pop stars like Chris Brown and Justin Bieber, as well as rapper J. Cole.
From 2021 to 2022, she served as chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, where she helped expand the presence of artists such as Lil Yachty, Migos and Lil Baby.
“Ethiopia is a once-in-a-generation leader whose impact on artists, songwriters, culture and the music business is undeniable,” HYBE America chairman and CEO Isaac Lee said. “Her vision, taste and strategic insight make her uniquely suited to help shape the next chapter of HYBE America as we continue building a future-facing entertainment company centered on artists and fans.”
