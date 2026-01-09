Hanwha mulls buying more U.S. shipyards as MASGA project gets underway
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 18:34
Hanwha is considering acquiring additional shipyards in the United States, as it expects demand to outstrip the capacity of the Philly Shipyard it already operates in Philadelphia due to the full-scale rollout of the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA) project, a Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation project.
Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that “we simply need more space.”
Coulter said, “It appears the manufacturing need will exceed the capacity of the two docks it currently owns in Philadelphia,” according to the article, adding that the company is considering ways to expand both production capacity and storage space. Hanwha Defense USA is a U.S. subsidiary in charge of Hanwha Group’s defense business in the United States.
Hanwha acquired Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in December 2024 for $100 million. In 2025, it also announced plans to invest an additional $5 billion to raise its shipbuilding capacity from about one to 1.5 vessels a year to as many as 20 vessels in the mid-to-long term.
To do so, the company plans to build a block production base spanning 396,000 square meters (4.26 million square feet) and introduce an automation-based smart yard system operated by Hanwha Ocean, among other measures, in a bid to respond proactively to MASGA, which has emerged as a key issue in Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations.
Demand is also expected to expand further after President Donald Trump recently unveiled a “golden fleet” initiative for the U.S. Navy and named Hanwha as a potential partner.
"Last week, the Navy announced a brand-new class of frigate, and they're going to be working with South Korean company Hanwha," Trump said in a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 22. While Philly Shipyard has yet to obtain the certification required to build U.S. military vessels, it is currently in the process of securing the necessary approvals.
The Wall Street Journal also reported that Hanwha Defense USA plans to pursue an order to supply the U.S. Navy with hundreds of unmanned surface vessels by partnering with HavocAI, a U.S. company specializing in software for unmanned vessels. The Trump administration has recently earmarked $3 billion for a program involving small and midsize maritime drones.
Coulter stressed that meeting such demand immediately will be challenging with only Philly Shipyard’s current production capacity.
He said the company is in talks with federal and state officials about ways to expand storage capacity and available land around the Philadelphia area. Options under review include securing idle or underutilized docks in Philadelphia and building part of Hanwha’s order backlog at docks operated by other shipyards. He added that acquiring another shipyard elsewhere in the United States within the next few years is also on the table.
“We think there’s a unique time in history right now,” Coulter said.
The article also touched on the construction of nuclear-propelled submarines. Korea and the United States discussed developing a Korean-designed nuclear-propelled submarine last year, but the build site has yet to be finalized.
Tom Anderson, president of Hanwha Defense USA’s shipbuilding division, said at a press briefing at Philly Shipyard in December 2025 that the plan was to build U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarines at Philly Shipyard and Korean-designed nuclear-powered submarines at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard in Geoje.
Coulter said that “Hanwha is fully capable of making submarines in the United States or South Korea, adding that the decision will be left to the two governments,” according to the Wall Street Journal.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)