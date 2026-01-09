Hyundai Motor completes development on on-device AI-powered chip
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 04:00
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics Lab has developed a processor designed to run tasks locally on a device by using AI.
The lab announced on Friday that development on the processor — jointly undertaken with Korean AI semiconductor firm Deepx — is complete, meaning that it is now ready to enter mass production.
The chip was unveiled at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas as part of the inaugural CES Foundry, a conference and exhibition dedicated to AI, blockchain and quantum technologies, from Wednesday to Thursday.
The processor operates with less than 5 watts of power and is capable of using the data provided to detect, recognize and make decisions in real time.
The chip does not require a cloud or network connection, which allows it to be used in underground parking lots or logistics centers, where network connections are often unstable or nonexistent. As it is an on-device chip, it is also faster and more secure than chips that rely on cloud computing, according to the lab.
“Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab is not just about building robots; we are building a sustainable robot ecosystem,” said Hyun Dong-jin, Hyundai Motor Group’s vice president and the head of the Robotics Lab.
“Our goal is to provide our low-powered, efficient and smart robots to more people so that they can become valuable to and actually benefit users.”
“Hyundai Motor Group is expected to build a robust 'physical AI' infrastructure through the on-device AI chip we developed,” the company said in a press release on Friday.
The lab previously co-developed an AI-powered controller currently employed for Facey, the facial recognition system used at Factorial Seongsu in eastern Seoul and in the DAL-e delivery robot.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
