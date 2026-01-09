Kia unveils new EV2 compact electric SUV
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 18:42
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Kia’s new compact electrified SUV, the Kia EV2, has been fully unveiled. The company introduced the EV2 at the Brussels Motor Show 2026 held at Brussels Expo in Belgium on Friday.
The EV2 is Kia’s sixth purpose-built electric vehicle. The model measures 4,060 millimeters (13.3 feet) long, 1,800 millimeters wide and 1,575 millimeters tall.
The EV2 GT-Line features a dedicated bumper with body-color garnish, exclusive 19-inch wheels, black high-gloss door-frame moldings and beltline trim.
The long-range EV2 features a 61.0-kWh battery, delivering an estimated driving range of up to 448 kilometers (278 miles) on a single charge when equipped with 16-inch wheels, according to the WLTP cycle and Kia’s internal testing. Kia said its “EV Route Planner” guides drivers to an optimal route that includes charging stops.
For fast charging from 10 percent to 80 percent, the long-range model takes 30 minutes, and the standard model takes 29 minutes, based on Kia’s internal measurements. The EV2 also supports 11-kilowatt and 22-kilowatt AC charging and offers Plug and Charge, which enables automatic authentication and payment when a charging cable is connected.
Kia also applied high-output column-mounted motor-driven power steering and optimized the steering gear ratio to deliver agile handling in narrow alleys and at complex intersections. The automaker said it applied hydraulic bushings to the rear coupled torsion beam axle to minimize shocks from speed bumps and uneven road surfaces.
The EV2 comes with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including forward collision-avoidance assist, hands-on detection for steering-wheel grip, Lane Keeping Assist 2, Highway Driving Assist 2, remote smart parking assist and an in-cabin monitoring unit (ICMU).
Kia said the ICMU uses a camera built into the rearview mirror to monitor occupants in real time, warn against inattentive driving and link with occupant-protection systems such as seat belts and airbags in the event of a crash.
Inside, Kia applied a column-type shift-by-wire selector to free up storage space in the floor console. A sliding function for the second row allows rear legroom to expand from 885 millimeters to up to 958 millimeters. The rear seats also offer 973 millimeters of headroom and a reclining function.
Cargo capacity starts at 362 liters and expands to as much as 1,201 liters with the second row folded. Kia also highlighted a wide trunk opening of 1,094 millimeters and a 15-liter frunk, which it said is a first in its class.
An optional Harman Kardon premium sound system is offered. The EV2 also supports various display themes — including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic — available for purchase or subscription via the Kia Connect Store, as well as music streaming and a “pet mode” for companion animals.
Other features include in- and outside vehicle-to-load, 100-watt USB-C charging ports, the Kia AI assistant, Digital Key 2 and over-the-air software updates.
“EV2 is the most compact dedicated electric vehicle in Kia’s lineup, yet it offers the most vivid in-cabin experience and an emotional design,” Kia CEO Song Ho-sung said. “With class-defying space and a differentiated user experience, it will lead the popularization of electric vehicles.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
