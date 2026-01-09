Korea's cosmetics exports surpass record $11 billion in 2025
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 15:19 Updated: 09 Jan. 2026, 15:43
Korea’s cosmetics exports topped a record $11 billion last year, underscoring the industry’s growing global reach as demand expanded beyond its traditional markets in East Asia.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Friday that cosmetics exports totaled $11.43 billion in 2025, up 12.3 percent from the previous year. The figure surpassed the earlier record of $10.18 billion set the year before.
Exports reached new monthly highs throughout the year, the ministry said. In September 2025, shipments exceeded $1.1 billion monthly for the first time. Exports in the second half of the year also hit a record, totaling $5.9 billion.
The United States was Korea’s largest export destination, accounting for $2.2 billion in shipments. China followed with $2 billion, while Japan imported $1.1 billion worth of Korean cosmetics. The top 10 markets together made up about 70 percent of total exports. Shipments to the United Arab Emirates and Poland showed particularly strong growth.
The number of export destinations expanded significantly. Korean cosmetics were shipped to 202 countries last year, up from 172 the year before. While exports to the United States and China still dominated, their combined share fell to 36.7 percent from 43.1 percent, reflecting diversification into Europe, the Middle East, South and Southwest Asia and Latin America.
By product category, skincare accounted for the largest share, with exports totaling $8.54 billion, or nearly 75 percent of the total. Exports of skincare, color cosmetics and cleansing products all rose by more than 10 percent from a year earlier.
The ministry attributed the growth in part to regulatory support for exporters, including international regulatory forums, bilateral cooperation, export guidance, training on overseas approval processes and halal certification consulting. It also cited efforts to streamline domestic regulations to shorten product launch timelines.
The ministry said it would gradually introduce a safety assessment system aligned with new regulatory requirements in major markets such as the U.S. and China. The government plans to support the industry by designating specialized safety assessment institutions, offering technical assistance and providing training for evaluators.
