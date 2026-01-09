 LG Electronics reports quarterly operating loss for the first time in 10 years
LG Electronics reports quarterly operating loss for the first time in 10 years

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 11:52 Updated: 09 Jan. 2026, 12:07
The photo shows LG Electronics’ headquarters in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul on July 5, 2024. [YONHAP]

LG Electronics logged 109.4 billion won ($75,168) in operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 in a preliminary report on Friday.
 
This is the first time in 10 years for the electronics company to record a quarterly operating loss since 2016.
 

LG Electronics' fourth-quarter revenue was estimated at 23.85 trillion won, up 4.8 percent compared to the same period last year.
 
The disappointing performance came mostly from lagging demand in display products as well as toughening competition in the global market, according to media reports.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags LG LG Electronics

