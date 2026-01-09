LG Electronics to post first quarterly operating loss in 9 years as appliance demand weakens
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 18:02
- LEE JAE-LIM
LG Electronics forecast its first operating loss in nearly a decade for the September-December period last year, posting a deficit deeper than market expectations due to weak global demand for household appliances, including display products, and one-off costs.
The electronics maker on Friday predicted a quarterly operating loss of 109.4 billion won ($75 million), marking its first quarterly loss since the fourth quarter of 2016. The estimate fell short of the market consensus loss of 8.4 billion won compiled by market tracker FnGuide. Revenue was projected at 23.85 trillion won, surpassing the market forecast of 23.6 trillion won.
For full-year earnings, the operating profit estimate fell 27.5 percent on year to 2.48 trillion won. Revenue increased 1.7 percent on year to a record-high 89.2 trillion won.
Profitability declined as prolonged weak demand for display products and intensified market competition drove a sharp increase in marketing expenditures, the company said. In the second half of 2025, LG Electronics also recorded one-off costs related to a voluntary retirement program aimed at improving work force efficiency.
The electronics maker said that “quality growth” areas — such as business-to-business (B2B) operations including automotive electronics and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), as well as subscription-based services — accounted for nearly half of total annual revenue.
Tariff-related burdens from the United States are expected to continue this year, but the company said it had already offset a significant portion of tariff costs in the previous year through operational improvements.
The company’s core home appliance business is expected to post record-high revenue. This year, LG Electronics plans to step up investments in B2B segments, including built-in appliances and component solutions such as motors and compressors, to generate new growth momentum.
The display business, encompassing TVs, monitors, and other large-format display solutions, is expected to swing to an annual loss. However, the company’s software- and services-driven platform business — installed on approximately 260 million devices globally — continued to deliver double-digit growth. LG Electronics plans to further strengthen its platform ecosystem by expanding content offerings.
The automotive electronics business is expected to achieve record-high revenue and operating profit for the year, supported by ongoing premium-focused trends in in-vehicle infotainment, which are anticipated to further drive up profitability.
The HVAC business is viewed as a key pillar of the company’s future growth strategy, with LG Electronics seeking to expand into AI data center cooling solutions.
The preliminary guidance did not provide detailed figures by business division. The company is scheduled to release its full earnings report later this month.
