 Over 150,000 KT users switch mobile carriers in 9 days after penalty waiver
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Over 150,000 KT users switch mobile carriers in 9 days after penalty waiver

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 15:18
A KT store is seen in Seoul on Jan. 1. [NEWS1]

A KT store is seen in Seoul on Jan. 1. [NEWS1]

 
More than 150,000 customers of KT Corp., Korea's second-largest mobile carrier, have left the company for a different service provider after KT began waiving early termination fees following a major data breach, industry sources said Friday.
 
According to the sources, 154,851 KT users switched to rival carriers between Dec. 31, 2025, and Thursday, averaging more than 17,000 departures per day.

Related Article

 
On Thursday alone, 24,252 subscribers left KT, including 15,701 who moved to SK Telecom.
 
Starting Dec. 31, 2025, KT customers have been allowed to terminate their contracts without penalties as part of the company's compensation program following the incident, which involved unauthorized mobile payments. The fee waiver program is in effect for two weeks until Tuesday.
 
SK Telecom, the country's largest carrier, which implemented a similar penalty waiver in July after a large-scale data leak, lost about 160,000 users following its own incident.

Yonhap
tags KT data leak mobile carrier

More in Industry

Korea's cosmetics exports surpass record $11 billion in 2025

Over 150,000 KT users switch mobile carriers in 9 days after penalty waiver

Disney, Webtoon join forces to launch new digital comics platform

LG Electronics reports quarterly operating loss for the first time in 10 years

Coupang interim CEO summoned for questioning amid widening police probe

Related Stories

Over 10,000 subscribers leave KT on first day of waived fee over hack

KT Q2 profit beats expectations on robust core businesses

Government, mobile carriers agree frequency redistribution price

Coupang claims source of data leak has been identified

Exclusive: Korea hit by Google customer service data leak
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)