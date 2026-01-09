Conrad Seoul to launch strawberry buffet featuring Kuromi, My Melody next Saturday
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 18:52
- WOO JI-WON
This winter, strawberries are getting some very cute company at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul.
A strawberry buffet themed around Kuromi and My Melody is set to open next Saturday at the hotel's Atrio restaurant, marking the latest collaboration between Conrad Seoul and Sanrio characters.
"The buffet was inspired by Kuromi and My Melody," said the hotel's general manager, Samuel Peter, during a pre-opening event on Friday. "We wanted to offer beautiful pastries with unlimited strawberries."
The buffet features a wide range of playful desserts themed around the characters, from simple pink chocolate–covered strawberries to Kuromi- and My Melody–shaped pastries, including cookies, cakes, cream-filled pastries and chocolates. A long table is overflowing with pink and purple pastries, offering more Kuromi- and My Melody–shaped treats than one might ever expect to see at once.
Savory dishes are also part of the lineup, such as squid ink–flavored fried chicken, strawberry-glazed pork ribs and strawberry caprese. Kuromi characters are placed throughout the buffet to heighten the festive, photogenic atmosphere. Two nonalcoholic beverages inspired by the characters are also available.
As part of the collaboration with Sanrio characters, Conrad Seoul is launching special accommodation packages featuring Kuromi- and My Melody–themed rooms with illustrated bedsheets. Guests will also receive character cushions and slippers, along with access to the strawberry buffet.
The hotel's all-day dining restaurant, Zest, also offers a character-inspired menu through April 12.
Paradise City hotel has partnered with crystal lifestyle brand Swarovski for a limited winter promotion.
Under the theme "Crystal Berry Garden," the strawberry buffet features an assortment of desserts — including shortcakes and tiramisu — made with seasonal strawberries and inspired by Swarovski's signature sparkling aesthetic. The buffet is offered as a pop-up at Paradise City's Garden by Raku venue through March 15, operating on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. and Sundays in two sessions.
