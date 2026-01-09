Disney, Webtoon join forces to launch new digital comics platform
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 12:21
- YOON SO-YEON
The Walt Disney Company and Naver's Webtoon Entertainment finalized a strategic partnership to create a new digital comics platform that will combine titles from across Disney’s portfolio with Webtoon’s original content, the companies said Thursday.
The service will include over 35,000 titles from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and Disney, featuring both archived and ongoing comic series. It will also host select Webtoon Originals, offering both traditional and vertical-scroll formats.
The platform will be developed and operated by Webtoon, expanding on Disney’s current Marvel Unlimited service. It is the first time Disney’s full comics catalog will be accessible through a single subscription.
The two companies had previously partnered to reformat popular Marvel and Disney titles into Webtoon’s vertical-scroll format and create new original webcomic series tailored for mobile consumption. The new platform aims to deepen that effort with a wider selection and global reach.
“With a new platform that will combine our product and technical expertise with Disney’s full comic catalog, we’re giving new and longtime fans all over the world a new way to discover these legendary characters and stories,” said Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo.
"Disney’s extraordinary storytelling legacy is second to none, and we’re honored to work with them to build the future of digital comics. This is a powerful next step for our growing global business, and a strong foundation for even greater collaboration with Disney in the years ahead."
Disney and Webtoon first disclosed their partnership in September 2025 with a nonbinding term sheet. As part of the collaboration, Disney has taken a roughly 2 percent equity stake in Webtoon Entertainment.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
