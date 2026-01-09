Grandson of late South Korean dictator begins webtoon telling of family abuse, repression

Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro

Webtoon industry revenue tops $1.4 billion for second straight year

Disney, Webtoon join forces to launch new digital comics platform

Related Stories

Naver's webtoon arm partners with BOOM! Studios, Disney in North American push

Talk to your favorite webtoon characters as Naver’s AI chat brings them to life

Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro

Naver Webtoon will incorporate AI 'to enhance productivity and user experience,' according to AI lead

Naver reports 151.4 billion won in first-quarter net profit