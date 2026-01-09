달리기 인구 급증에 불만도 증가…러닝 친화 도시 서울의 미래는?
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- LEE JIAN
서울 한강변을 달리는 한 남성. [중앙일보]
Can Seoul stay runner-friendly? Complaints over crowded paths, no shirts weigh on districts.
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Thursday, January 8, 2026
“No going shirtless.”
shirtless: 웃옷을 벗은
“웃옷 벗기 금지”
Perched on a sign, the warning is aimed at runners in Yeouido Park in western Seoul — one of the many public outdoor spaces where running crews and solo joggers have come to dominate the paths in recent years.
perched: 자리잡은
aimed at: ~을/를 겨냥한
dominate: 점령하다
표지판에 박힌 이 경고는 서울 서부 여의도공원의 러너들을 겨냥한 것이다. 이곳은 최근 몇 년 사이 단체 러닝에 혼자 뛰는 사람들까지, 달리기가 공원 산책로를 사실상 점령하다시피 한 여러 야외 공간 가운데 하나다.
Running didn’t used to be this big in Korea. But over the past few years, it has ballooned into a mainstream lifestyle. Industry experts estimate that about 10 million people, roughly one in every five Koreans, now run regularly.
mainstream: 주류의
러닝은 원래 한국에서 이렇게 대중적인 운동은 아니었다. 그러나 최근 몇 년 사이 러닝은 하나의 주류 라이프스타일로 급부상했다. 업계에서는 현재 정기적으로 달리는 인구가 약 1000만명, 전체 인구의 5명 중 1명에 달하는 것으로 추산하고 있다.
Seoul, in particular, is a great city to run in, with dozens of long, mostly uninterrupted riverside paths along the Han River and routes around major landmarks and parks that keep runners largely away from traffic. People in flashy shoes and polyester clothes are now a familiar part of Seoul’s landscape, striding along scenic riverside paths, tracing palace walls and filling neighborhood parks.
uninterrupted: 끊기지 않는
riverside: 강변
flashy: 튀는, 화려한
특히 서울은 달리기 좋은 도시로 꼽힌다. 한강을 따라 길게 이어진 수십 개의 강변 러닝 코스는 중간에 끊기는 구간이 거의 없고, 주요 랜드마크와 공원을 잇는 동선 역시 교통 흐름과 상당 부분 분리돼 있다. 튀는 러닝화와 폴리에스터 운동복 차림의 사람들은 이제 서울의 일상적인 풍경이 됐다. 이들은 한강변의 경치 좋은 길을 달리고, 궁궐 담장을 따라 발걸음을 옮기며, 동네 공원을 가득 채운다.
The boom, however, has also sparked a wave of complaints from non-runners who say public spaces are being treated like private training grounds, citing revealing outfits, shouted chants and other inconsiderate behavior. As increasingly hostile signs pop up around the city, can Seoul stay runner-friendly?
revealing: 노출이 심한
hostile: 적대적인
그러나 러닝 붐은 일반 시민들의 불만도 함께 키우고 있다. 공공 공간이 사적인 훈련장처럼 이용되고 있다는 지적과 함께, 노출이 심한 복장이나 구호를 외치는 행동, 배려 부족을 문제 삼는 목소리가 잇따른다. 도심 곳곳에 러너를 겨냥한 적대적인 경고 문구가 점점 늘어나는 가운데, 서울은 과연 ‘러너 친화 도시’로 남을 수 있을까.
Running took off as a mainstream sport in Korea with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut down sports facilities and made team activities seem riskier to participate in. Running surged as the rare workout that was cheap, solo-friendly and outdoors. As the pandemic waned, the practical workaround turned into a culture as social media filled with after-work “running crew” meetups and post-run selfies.
take off: 본격 확산하다
surge: 급증하다
practical: 실용적인
한국에서 러닝이 대중적인 스포츠로 급부상한 계기는 코로나19 팬데믹이었다. 체육시설이 문을 닫고 단체 활동에 대한 부담이 커지면서, 비용 부담이 적고 혼자서도 할 수 있으며 야외에서 가능한 러닝이 사실상 유일한 운동으로 떠올랐다. 팬데믹이 잦아든 뒤에도 이러한 실용적인 선택은 하나의 문화로 자리 잡았다. 퇴근 후 ‘러닝 크루’ 모임과 러닝 뒤 인증 사진이 소셜미디어를 가득 채우고 있다.
The domestic running market was valued at about 4 trillion won ($2.77 billion) in 2024, according to the most recent data from Euromonitor International. It is up from roughly 2.77 trillion won in 2021 and 3.41 trillion won in 2023. The running shoe market alone is now widely described as an over 1 trillion won category, as sneaker consumption shifts from lifestyle fashion to performance and function.
shift: 옮겨가다
시장조사업체 유로모니터 인터내셔널의 최신 자료에 따르면 한국 러닝 시장 규모는 2024년 기준 약 4조원(약 27억7000만 달러)으로 추산된다. 이는 2021년 약 2조7700억원, 2023년 3조4100억원에서 꾸준히 성장한 수치다. 러닝화 시장만 해도 1조원을 훌쩍 넘는 카테고리로 평가받고 있다. 운동화 소비의 중심이 패션에서 퍼포먼스와 기능성으로 이동한 영향이다.
But along with the wellness frenzy has arisen unexpected cultural pushback.
along with: ~와/과 함께
pushback: 반발
그러나 웰니스 열풍과 함께 예상치 못한 문화적 마찰도 나타나고 있다.
“I don’t want to see shirtless runners during my walks. It is unpleasant,” read a Naver community post in October. “They shout at me to move to make way for like a group of eight runners,” read another post. Others argue that the problem is taken too seriously. “People are too critical,” read a comment on the same community thread.
unpleasant: 불쾌한
critical: 비판적인
“산책을 하는데 상의를 벗고 달리는 러너들을 보고 싶지 않고 불쾌하다”는 글이 지난해 10월 네이버의 한 커뮤니티에 올라왔다. 또 다른 게시글에는 “8명 정도 되는 러너들이 한 무리로 달리며 비키라고 소리를 지른다”는 불만이 제기됐다. 반면 문제를 과도하게 확대 해석하고 있다는 의견도 있다. 같은 커뮤니티의 한 댓글에는 “사람들이 너무 비판적이다”는 반응도 있었다.
As the issue continued to mount for a year, local governments began to take action to promote a set of guidelines for runners in public spaces.
mount: 쌓이다, 누적되다
take action: 행동을 취하다
promote: 홍보하다
이 같은 논란이 1년 넘게 이어지면서 누적되자, 지방자치단체도 공공장소 러닝 에티켓을 정리한 가이드라인을 마련하고 홍보하는 등 대응에 나서기 시작했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
