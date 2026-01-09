Climate minister’s reflection on nuclear power must be followed by action (KOR)

Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan has acknowledged the flaws of the nuclear phaseout policy pursued under the Moon Jae-in administration and recognized the need for nuclear power. It is a rare moment of self-reflection from the Lee Jae Myung government’s top energy policymaker, who had previously been a leading advocate of denuclearization during the Moon government.Speaking at the Second Policy Forum on a Desirable Energy Mix on Wednesday, Kim said Korea must operate its power system stably because it hosts key industries such as semiconductors. While he said he would like to rely entirely on renewable energy if possible, he acknowledged that it is not easy given the reality of ensuring a stable power supply. He also noted that Korea’s short east-west span limits the amount of sunlight available for solar power generation, adding that he had only recently come to recognize the seriousness of this constraint.Kim further said it was awkward that Korea refrained from building nuclear plants at home while exporting nuclear technology abroad during the Moon administration. His remarks amounted to an admission that new nuclear power plants are necessary.Kim had once been one of the ruling camp’s most prominent advocates of a nuclear phaseout, declaring that denuclearization was an irreversible global trend. However, after becoming the minister in charge of energy policy, he appears to have confronted the reality that nuclear power is indispensable for meeting the surging electricity demand of the AI era and for compensating for the intermittency of renewable energy.As an environmentalist, Kim may also have concluded that clinging to the nuclear phaseout debate would make the more urgent goal of carbon reduction unattainable. At the first forum, he said it was regrettable that five years were lost under the Moon government amid prolonged disputes over nuclear power, during which coal could not be phased out more quickly.Though belated, this shift in perception is welcome. The challenge is translating recognition into action. The central issue of the current forum is whether to build two new nuclear reactors. These reactors were already included in the 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand, agreed upon by both ruling and opposition parties early last year.The ministry has reopened the issue for public discussion and plans to finalize the decision in the 12th plan, scheduled for the second half of this year.While prospects for new nuclear construction have improved, the timeline remains unhurried. With the government pledging to shut down coal-fired power plants by 2040 to address the climate crisis, nuclear power remains the only realistic alternative. As the global race for AI leadership intensifies, countries are fiercely competing to secure affordable and reliable energy.The United States and Europe are expanding nuclear capacity and even Japan, despite the Fukushima disaster, has resumed reactor operations. There is neither reason nor time to delay a project that has already been agreed upon. Having taken a forward-looking stance, the government should promptly finalize its plans and reduce the uncertainty facing the industry.김성환 기후에너지환경부 장관이 문재인 정부 시절의 탈(脫)원전 정책의 오류를 시인하고 원전의 필요성을 인정했다. 이재명 정부의 에너지정책 주무장관이자 문 정부 시절 탈원전론을 펼쳤던 인사의 자기 고백이자 반성이다.김 장관은 지난 7일 ‘바람직한 에너지믹스’ 2차 토론회에서 “한국은 반도체 등 중요한 산업을 많이 갖고 있어서 전력을 안정적으로 운영해야 한다”면서 “마음 같아선 전체 전력을 재생에너지로만 할 수 있으면 좋겠지만 전력을 안정적으로 공급해야 하는 현실을 고려할 때 그렇게 하긴 쉽지 않다”고 밝혔다. 우리나라는 동서 간 길이가 짧아 태양광 발전에 필요한 햇빛이 비치는 시간이 절대적으로 짧다는 점을 언급하며 “최근에서야 그 문제를 느꼈다”고 했다. 이어 “문재인 정부 때 국내에선 원전을 짓지 않겠다고 하면서 원전 수출을 하는 게 한편으로는 궁색하기도 했다”고 덧붙였다. 사실상 신규 원전 건설이 필요하다는 현실을 인정한 것이다.김 장관은 과거 “탈원전은 거스를 수 없는 대세”라고 했던 여권 내 대표적인 탈원전론자였다. 하지만 에너지 주무장관이 되면서 원전 없이는 AI(인공지능) 시대에 폭증하는 전력 수요를 감당하기도 어렵거니와, 재생에너지의 간헐성이란 한계도 극복하지 못한다는 현실을 직시할 수밖에 없었을 것이다. 환경론자로서 탈원전 논쟁에 매달리다가는 더 중요한 ‘탈탄소’마저 불가능할 것이란 판단도 작용했을 것이다. 앞서 1차 토론회에서 그는 “문재인 정부 5년 동안 탈원전 논쟁에 휩싸이면서 석탄도 빨리 퇴출하지 못하고 5년을 보내는 안타까움이 있었다”고 말했다.늦었지만 바람직한 인식 변화다. 문제는 달라진 현실 인식을 행동으로 옮기는 것이다. 이번 토론회의 핵심 쟁점은 신규 원전 2기를 지을 것인지 여부다. 그런데 이 2기는 지난해 초 여야 합의로 마련된 ‘제11차 전력수급기본계획(전기본)’에서 이미 짓기로 했던 것이다. 기후부는 이를 다시 공론에 붙여보겠다며 토론회를 열고 있고, 결론은 올 하반기 확정될 12차 전기본에 담겠다는 계획이다.일단 신규 원전 건설에는 청신호가 켜졌지만, 여전히 일정표는 한가해 보인다. 정부가 기후위기 대응을 위해 ‘2040년 석탄발전소 폐쇄’를 공약한 상황에서 현실적 대안은 원전밖에 없다. 게다가 AI 패권 전쟁이 불붙으며 전 세계가 질 좋고 값싼 에너지를 확보하기 위해 치열한 경쟁을 벌이고 있다. 미국과 유럽이 원전 증설에 나선 것은 물론, 후쿠시마 원전 사고를 겪은 일본까지 원전 재가동에 나섰다. 이미 한번 합의한 원전 건설을 놓고 토론회를 열며 날을 지새울 이유도, 여유도 없다. 기왕에 전향적 입장을 밝힌 만큼 하루빨리 계획을 확정해 산업계가 맞닥뜨린 불확실성을 걷어주길 바란다.