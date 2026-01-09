 Katseye nominated for 4 categories at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 20:13
Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

Girl group Katseye has been nominated in four categories at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, agency HYBE said Friday.
 
Katseye earned multiple nominations, with “Gnarly” (2025) shortlisted for Favorite TikTok Dance and its dance break recognized for Favorite Tour Tradition. “Gabriela” (2025) was nominated for Best Music Video, while the “Beautiful Chaos” tour was acknowledged for Favorite Tour Style.
 

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, which recognizes most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app, is set to air on the U.S. television channel FOX on March 26. The offline event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
 
Katseye debuted in 2024 with the song “Debut.” The sextet was formed by HYBE’s reality competition series “Dream Academy” (2023), produced in collaboration with Geffen Records.
 
The group is known for songs like “Touch” (2024), “Gnarly” and “Gabriela,” and recently released the single, “Internet Girl.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags katseye iheartradio awards ceremony nomination

