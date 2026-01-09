Plave's Noah wins 'Best dressed for New Year's first date" poll on Picnic
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 16:03
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Noah from the virtual idol group Plave has been selected as the K-pop artist most likely to have the best first date look in the new year, according to the K-pop voting platform Picnic.
Noah topped the poll with a total of 10,712 votes, followed by BTS’s RM, who placed second with 9,681 votes and Tomorrow X Together’s Soobin in third with 8,932 votes. The poll, which ran from Dec. 12, 2025, through Dec. 26, 2025, drew participation from fans in 175 countries worldwide.
According to Picnic, Noah is an artist equipped with songwriting, composing and producing skills. He is also known for his wide vocal range, strong dance abilities and active communication with fans.
The virtual K-pop group Plave held concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome in November, drawing an audience of approximately 37,000. The platform saw Noah’s first-place finish in the image-based poll as a symbolic example showing that virtual idols have moved beyond being mere technological content and have established themselves as active leaders within the K-pop fandom.
“Noah’s first-place ranking proves that virtual artists are fully competitive and capable of earning fans’ support,” a spokesperson for the fan voting platform said. “We plan to continue discovering new trends within the K-pop fandom through a wider range of image-based polls.”
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
