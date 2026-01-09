 Singer Taeyeon renews her contract with SM Entertainment to continue 19-year journey together
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 10:53 Updated: 09 Jan. 2026, 12:04
Singer Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Taeyeon of Girls' Generation renewed her contract with SM Entertainment, continuing her journey with the K-pop agency for the 19th year.
 
"We are happy to continue with our cherished artist Taeyeon, based on the deep sense of trust we have built over the years," SM Entertainment said in a press release on Friday.
 

"We will keep on supporting Taeyeon so that she may shine ever more as a global artist."
 
Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of the girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 and started her solo career with the EP "I" in October 2015.
 
She has since been recognized as one of the best vocalists in K-pop with R&B hits such as "I" (2015), "11:11" (2016), "Fine" (2017) and more.
 
Taeyeon recently released her compilation album "Panorama: The Best of Taeyeon" (2025) to celebrate her 10th anniversary of debuting solo.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
G-Dragon to hold first solo fan meet and greet in February

