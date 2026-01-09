Korean films, series dominate global streaming charts as cultural influence continues to expand
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 15:57
Korean films and television series have surged to the top of global streaming rankings at the start of the year, reinforcing Korea’s growing influence in the international entertainment market.
On Netflix, Korean titles claimed the No. 1 spots on both the non-English global movie and television charts, according to data released Thursday on Tudum, the platform’s official rankings site.
The disaster film "The Great Flood" ranked first on the non-English global Top 10 movies chart for the third consecutive week, covering the period from Dec. 29 through Sunday. In television, the superhero drama Cashero took the top position worldwide.
It was followed by “Culinary Class Wars” at No. 3 and “I DOL I” at No. 8. Although not produced in Korea, “KPop Demon Hunters,” classified as K-content, ranked No. 2 in the English-language movie category and has remained in the Top 10 since last summer.
“Cashero” reached No. 1 globally just two weeks after its release. The superhero drama follows Kang Sang-woong, played by Lee Jun-ho, a salaried worker struggling to save for marriage and housing, who inherits a superpower from his father that makes him stronger in proportion to the amount of cash he carries.
The catch: the power must be used to help those in need, or he breaks out in hives. Sang-woong’s growth, torn between money and good deeds, forms the backbone of the series.
Reviews have been mixed, with some praising its originality and others criticizing it as scattered and poorly connected. Despite this, the film has climbed to No. 7 on Netflix’s all-time non-English movies list based on cumulative viewership, becoming the first Korean film to enter the Top 10.
“Global users show a high level of interest and favorability toward K-content, and we believe the fresh themes and novel storytelling are key factors behind the popularity of ‘Cashero’ and ‘The Great Flood,'" said a Netflix Korea official.
The series has held the No. 2 spot in Disney+’s global Top 10 TV shows since Jan. 3, according to FlixPatrol, a site that tracks global streaming rankings.
Set in the 1970s, “Made in Korea” portrays the confrontation between Baek Ki-tae, played by Hyun Bin, who seeks to amass wealth and power by running a Korea-made drug operation using his position as a section chief at the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, and prosecutor Jang Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung, who relentlessly pursues him.
“All the characters move toward their own goals, and the clear-cut divide between good and evil is blurred, which seems to appeal to overseas viewers,” said a Disney+ official. “Each of the six episodes is structured like a stand-alone film, enhancing the overall quality and making that another key point to watch.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)