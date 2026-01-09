 Online memorial screening honors Ahn Sung-ki
Online memorial screening honors Ahn Sung-ki

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 18:17
Still cut from a video essay featuring the late actor Ahn Sung-ki. [KOREAN FILM ARCHIVE]

The late actor Ahn Sung-ki, who died Monday, will be honored through an online memorial screening.
 
The Korean Film Archive said on Friday it has organized an online retrospective of Ahn’s best-known works via its YouTube channel, “Korean Classic Film.” The channel, operated by the archive, has released Korean films that have undergone digitization and restoration work, and currently offers around 230 titles.
 

The online program will feature 10 films starring Ahn: Director Im Kwon-taek’s “Mandara” (1981), “The Tae Baek Mountains” (1994) and “Festival” (1996); Lee Won-se’s “A Dwarf Launches a Little Ball” (1981); Bae Chang-ho’s “People in the Slum” (1982), “Whale Hunting” (1984) and “Our Joyful Young Days” (1987); Lee Myung-se’s “Gagman” (1988); Jang Sun-woo’s “The Age of Success” (1988); and Chung Ji-young’s “North Korean Partisan in South Korea” (1990).
 
The Korean Film Archive presents an online memorial YouTube playlist for the late actor Ahn Sung-ki. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

They are films that are considered essential to Ahn’s "young days filmography” after he returned to the industry as an adult following his debut at age 5 in 1957.
 
The films can be watched through a playlist on the “Korean Classic Film” channel.
 
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the archive released a video essay looking back on Ahn’s career, titled “Our Joyful Young Days and Ahn Sung-ki” (translated), on its YouTube channel.  
 
A poster shows director Bae Chang-ho’s film Our Joyful Young Days, featuring actors Hwang Shin-hye, left, and Ahn Sung-ki. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A poster shows director Bae Chang-ho’s film Our Joyful Young Days, featuring actors Hwang Shin-hye, left, and Ahn Sung-ki. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
“Through this online memorial screening and video essay, we hope viewers can reflect once again on Ahn Sung-ki, who met audiences on screen for a long time,” the archive said.
 
Ahn’s funeral was held from Monday to Friday at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital of the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul’s Seocho District. Pallbearers included actors Sul Kyung-gu, Park Chul-min, Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-il, Jo Woo-jin and Ju Ji-hoon. At the funeral service held Friday morning at the Familia Chapel of Myeongdong Cathedral in Jung District, director Bae Chang-ho and actor Jung Woo-sung read the eulogies.
 
A memorial space for actor Ahn Sung-ki is set up at the Seoul Cinema Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on January 5; an image from Our Joyful Young Days is used as the memorial portrait. [NEWS1]

A memorial space for actor Ahn Sung-ki is set up at the Seoul Cinema Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on January 5; an image from Our Joyful Young Days is used as the memorial portrait. [NEWS1]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
