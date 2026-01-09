 Family and friends bid their final farewell to late actor Ahn Sung-ki
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Family and friends bid their final farewell to late actor Ahn Sung-ki

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:31 Updated: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:41
Actors Jung Woo-sung, carrying Ahn's portrait at right, and Lee Jung-jae, holding the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the country's highest cultural honor that was posthumously awarded to the actor, lead the funeral procession of late actor Ahn Sung-ki at the Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Jan. 9, 2026. [YONHAP]

Actors Jung Woo-sung, carrying Ahn's portrait at right, and Lee Jung-jae, holding the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the country's highest cultural honor that was posthumously awarded to the actor, lead the funeral procession of late actor Ahn Sung-ki at the Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Jan. 9, 2026. [YONHAP]

 
Members of the film community and fans paid their final tribute to late actor Ahn Sung-ki at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Friday. A memorial Mass and a funeral service were held to honor his lifelong devotion to cinema and warm-hearted spirit.
 
Leading the funeral procession were actors Jung Woo-sung, carrying Ahn's portrait, and Lee Jung-jae, holding the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the country's highest cultural honor that was posthumously awarded to the actor on Monday. Fellow actors Sul Kyung-gu, Park Chul-min, Yoo Ji-tae, Jo Woo-jin and Ju Ji-hoon served as pallbearers.
 

Related Article

 
Archbishop Chung Soon-taick of Seoul presided over the 8 a.m. Mass for Ahn, a devoted Christian. A funeral service followed at 9 a.m., with eulogies.
 
The actor passed away on Monday at a Seoul hospital at the age of 74. He had been treated in an intensive care unit after collapsing at home from choking.
 
Ahn stood as a pillar of Korean cinema for decades, delivering versatile performances in more than 140 films since his debut in 1957 as a child actor. The film star was cherished not only by audiences but also by renowned directors for his exceptional performances and ability to embody a wide range of characters.
 
Beyond acting, the late actor dedicated his life to the development of Korean filmmaking, serving as a core member of the country's prominent film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival and the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival.

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Ahn Sung-ki funeral

More in Television

Family and friends bid their final farewell to late actor Ahn Sung-ki

Kim Min-ju to star as college werewolf in new Netflix series 'Beauty in the Beast'

'Culinary Class Wars' chef Choi Kang-rok starting 'Food Otaku' show on YouTube

Comedian Kang Yu-mi's YouTube video sparks controversy over misogyny in education

Son Dam-bi wins civil suit against defamatory remarks made toward brother-in-law's sex offense

Related Stories

Ahn Sung-ki, veteran actor, dies aged 74

[THINK ENGLISH] 안성기는 자신의 최신작이 광주를 치유하길 바란다

Ahn Sung-ki, veteran actor who spent a lifetime in Korean cinema, dies at 74

Actor Ahn Sung-ki is recovering from blood cancer

President Lee pays his respects to veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki after his death
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)