Family and friends bid their final farewell to late actor Ahn Sung-ki
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:31 Updated: 09 Jan. 2026, 09:41
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Members of the film community and fans paid their final tribute to late actor Ahn Sung-ki at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul on Friday. A memorial Mass and a funeral service were held to honor his lifelong devotion to cinema and warm-hearted spirit.
Leading the funeral procession were actors Jung Woo-sung, carrying Ahn's portrait, and Lee Jung-jae, holding the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the country's highest cultural honor that was posthumously awarded to the actor on Monday. Fellow actors Sul Kyung-gu, Park Chul-min, Yoo Ji-tae, Jo Woo-jin and Ju Ji-hoon served as pallbearers.
Archbishop Chung Soon-taick of Seoul presided over the 8 a.m. Mass for Ahn, a devoted Christian. A funeral service followed at 9 a.m., with eulogies.
The actor passed away on Monday at a Seoul hospital at the age of 74. He had been treated in an intensive care unit after collapsing at home from choking.
Ahn stood as a pillar of Korean cinema for decades, delivering versatile performances in more than 140 films since his debut in 1957 as a child actor. The film star was cherished not only by audiences but also by renowned directors for his exceptional performances and ability to embody a wide range of characters.
Beyond acting, the late actor dedicated his life to the development of Korean filmmaking, serving as a core member of the country's prominent film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival and the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival.
BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)