 Korea launches interagency team for U.S. talks on civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea launches interagency team for U.S. talks on civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 12:50
In this file photo, President Lee Jae Myung, right, poses with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of their summit talks on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in South Korea's Gyeongju, on Oct. 29, 2025. [YONHAP]

In this file photo, President Lee Jae Myung, right, poses with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of their summit talks on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in South Korea's Gyeongju, on Oct. 29, 2025. [YONHAP]

Korea launched an interagency team Friday to coordinate efforts ahead of anticipated negotiations with the United States on its bid to secure uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities for peaceful use, sources said.
 
The Pangovernment Consultative Group comes as Washington has given Seoul the green light to pursue uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful purposes following the October summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Gyeongju.
 

Related Article

In the joint fact sheet outlining the summit agreements, the United States committed to supporting Korea in the process that will lead to civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for civil uses.
 
Rim Kap-soo, government representative for Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation at the foreign ministry, led the inaugural closed-door meeting, joined by officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 
Also participating in the meeting were officials from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Nonproliferation and Control.
 
Korea is seeking to amend its bilateral nuclear energy pact with the U.S. to obtain standing prior approval for low-level uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing, aiming to secure a stable fuel supply for commercial nuclear power plants.
 
Under the existing 123 Agreement, Korea may enrich uranium only to below 20 percent with written U.S. consent. Reprocessing spent fuel likewise requires U.S. approval, meaning Seoul cannot carry out these activities independently.
 
Based on the interagency coordination, Korea is expected to begin negotiations with the United States on a potential revision of the agreement. A foreign ministry official said the two sides are in talks to hold the first round of negotiations, with details yet to be decided.

Yonhap
tags United States Korea Uranium

More in Diplomacy

Lee to visit Japan's Nara next week for summit talks with Takaichi

Korea launches interagency team for U.S. talks on civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing

Animal rights group wants end to 'panda diplomacy' after Lee asks China to send more

Potential Lee-Takaichi summit could be 'catalyst' for stronger bilateral ties: envoy

President Lee stresses Korea, China's shared history during provisional gov't site visit in Shanghai

Related Stories

Unification minister meets U.S. envoy, stresses cooperation in resuming Washington-Pyongyang dialogue

U.S. withdraws from Korea-headquartered Green Climate Fund

Talks with U.S. expose internal fault lines in South Korea's approach to North Korea

1 detained in Georgia raid held U.S. employment permit, Foreign Ministry data shows

Top Pentagon official Elbridge Colby in talks to visit 'model ally' South Korea later this month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)