Korea launches interagency team for U.S. talks on civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing

Korea launched an interagency team Friday to coordinate efforts ahead of anticipated negotiations with the United States on its bid to secure uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities for peaceful use, sources said.The Pangovernment Consultative Group comes as Washington has given Seoul the green light to pursue uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful purposes following the October summit talks between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Gyeongju.In the joint fact sheet outlining the summit agreements, the United States committed to supporting Korea in the process that will lead to civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for civil uses.Rim Kap-soo, government representative for Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation at the foreign ministry, led the inaugural closed-door meeting, joined by officials from the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment, and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Also participating in the meeting were officials from the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Nonproliferation and Control.Korea is seeking to amend its bilateral nuclear energy pact with the U.S. to obtain standing prior approval for low-level uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing, aiming to secure a stable fuel supply for commercial nuclear power plants.Under the existing 123 Agreement, Korea may enrich uranium only to below 20 percent with written U.S. consent. Reprocessing spent fuel likewise requires U.S. approval, meaning Seoul cannot carry out these activities independently.Based on the interagency coordination, Korea is expected to begin negotiations with the United States on a potential revision of the agreement. A foreign ministry official said the two sides are in talks to hold the first round of negotiations, with details yet to be decided.Yonhap