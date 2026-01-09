 Lee, Italian PM Meloni to hold summit talks Jan. 19
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee, Italian PM Meloni to hold summit talks Jan. 19

Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 15:30
Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before their talks at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni before their talks at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will hold summit talks on Jan. 19, as the two nations seek to promote cooperation in trade, investment, AI and other cutting-edge technologies, the Blue House said Friday.
 
Meloni will pay a three-day visit to Korea beginning Jan. 17, the first time in 19 years that an Italian leader is visiting Seoul for bilateral summit talks.
 

Related Article

 
Lee and Meloni are scheduled to hold their summit and an official luncheon meeting on Jan. 19.
 
The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to bolster cooperation in areas of trade and investment, AI, defense and semiconductors, among others.
 
Italy is Korea's fourth-largest trading partner in the European Union and is visited by roughly 1 million Koreans annually, according to the Blue House.

Yonhap
tags lee jae myung korea italy

More in Diplomacy

Lee, Takaichi to hold summit in Nara on economy, AI, regional issues

Lee, Italian PM Meloni to hold summit talks Jan. 19

Lee to visit Japan's Nara next week for summit talks with Takaichi

Korea launches interagency team for U.S. talks on civil uranium enrichment, spent fuel reprocessing

Animal rights group wants end to 'panda diplomacy' after Lee asks China to send more

Related Stories

33.6% of online gov't services restored after data center fire

President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'

DP presidential candidate roasted over careless coffee comment

Lee administration makes slew of vice minister-level appointments

FDI pledges to Korea hit record high in 2025 amid eased political uncertainties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)