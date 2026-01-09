Lee, Takaichi to hold summit in Nara on economy, AI, regional issues
SARAH KIM
President Lee Jae Myung will make a two-day trip to Japan's Nara Prefecture on Tuesday and Wednesday for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss economic, social and cultural cooperation, the Blue House announced Friday.
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said that he also expects the summit to discuss "strengthening humanitarian cooperation on historical issues," as he revealed the details of the Japan trip in a briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul.
Wi further called Japan "a vital cooperative partner for regional peace, stability and prosperity," saying Seoul "anticipates that cooperation between the two countries will deepen through close communication between the two leaders on regional and global issues amid the rapidly changing international situation."
The visit to Nara Prefecture, Takaichi's hometown, is an extension of the ongoing "shuttle diplomacy" between the Korean and Japanese leaders. The Japan trip follows less than a week after Lee's state visit to China.
Lee's summit with Takaichi comes amid flared tensions between Japan and China over the Japanese prime minister's remarks last November stating that an attack on Taiwan could constitute an existential threat to Japan and prompt its Self-Defense Forces to support the United States. In turn, China has banned exports of some rare earth elements and other items to Japan that could be used for military purposes.
"Export controls can mutually influence each other and are not unrelated to us," Wi said regarding China's announcement of export controls on rare earth elements and other items to Japan.
When asked whether this issue could be discussed at the Seoul-Tokyo summit, Wi responded that it is "possible," noting, "Generally, when summits are held between Korea and Japan or between Korea and China, they often involve discussions about regional and surrounding situations."
"In addition to strengthening the bond and trust between the two leaders through shuttle diplomacy, we anticipate expanding cooperation in future industries such as AI technology," Wi said.
On Tuesday, Lee and Takaichi will hold their bilateral summit, including one-on-one and expanding talks. The two leaders are expected to release a joint press release after the talks and take part in a joint dinner banquet afterwards.
On Wednesday morning, the two leaders will visit Horyu-ji, an ancient Buddhist temple in Nara Prefecture and a Unesco World Cultural Heritage site. The temple's Western Precinct, or Sai-in Garan, houses some of the oldest existing wooden structures in the world.
Later, Lee will meet with Korean residents in Osaka and other parts of the Kansai region before returning to Seoul.
Wi said the summit is anticipated to "strengthen humanitarian cooperation on historical issues" as an outcome of the summit.
The summit is expected to be an opportunity for more discussions on historical matters between the two countries stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule over Korea, though talks will likely not delve into more sensitive matters, such as compensation for the Japanese military's wartime sex slaves, euphemistically known as comfort women, or forced labor, will be discussed in detail.
"We hope to use this as an opportunity for Korea and Japan to cooperate on humanitarian issues related to historical issues, such as the Chosei coal mine."
In 1942, a devastating flood at the Chosei coal mine in Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture killed 183 workers, including 136 Korean laborers forcibly mobilized under Japanese colonial rule.
The summit could discuss issues such as the excavation of Korean remains, after suspected remains of the victims were discovered in August of last year.
This will mark Lee's second trip to Japan after a visit to Tokyo in August last year for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Since taking office, Lee has advocated advancing bilateral ties with Japan in a future-oriented manner, alongside addressing historical issues.
Lee first met with Takaichi — who is considered more hawkish than her predecessor — at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. in late October of last year, and expressed his desire to visit her hometown Nara Prefecture, if possible.
Continuing his month of diplomacy, Lee will hold a bilateral summit and official luncheon meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Jan. 19, to promote cooperation in trade, investment, AI and other cutting-edge technologies, the Blue House said Friday.
Meloni will pay a three-day visit to Korea from Jan. 17, the first time in 19 years that an Italian leader is visiting Seoul for a summit.
