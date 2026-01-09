More in Politics

Seven trials, one former president: Yoon faces first of several reckonings next week

Transport Ministry admits navigation structure involved in fatal Jeju Air crash did not meet safety standards

National Assembly agrees to hold confirmation hearing for minister of planning and budget nominee

President Lee calls for 'full energy transition' amid global uncertainty, competition for resources

Head of new joint investigative team on Unification Church, Shincheonji vows to pursue 'truth based on evidence'