Korea's digital quarantine platform confuses, frustrates inbound travelers
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 07:00
Korea touts itself as a global IT powerhouse. But for foreign visitors trying to navigate its online systems, particularly the quarantine registration that must be submitted upon arrival, that reputation quickly breaks down into pop-up prompts, confusing web design and handwritten forms at the gate.
This was the case for a 56-year-old Korean American, who asked to be identified by the initial S, who recently prepared for a trip to Korea and began the required quarantine registration process. S accessed the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s (KDCA) Q-Code website on a smartphone — a platform designed to streamline health declarations for inbound travelers.
But right on the homepage, a large pop-up directed S to enter their information through Naver. Though S rarely uses the Korean platform, they followed through. Once inside, S was asked to enter their personal bank account number to create a “Naver Certificate.” Reluctantly, S went through the steps, entered their passport number and the address where they would stay in Korea.
S expressed their frustration to the JoongAng Ilbo about having to provide sensitive personal data to file a quarantine form.
S arrived at Incheon International Airport on Thursday and was disheartened by what they saw. Nearly every foreign visitor appeared to be struggling with the Q-Code system. In the end, most gave up and filled out handwritten health declaration forms with help from quarantine officials, many letting out audible sighs of frustration.
The real struggle with Q-Code
The simplified Q-Code system, co-launched by the KDCA and Naver on Dec. 15, 2025, is causing confusion — especially among foreigners. Because the portal emphasizes Naver so heavily, it gives the impression that having a Naver account is the only way to complete the quarantine process and enter Korea.
Q-Code is used by both Korean nationals and foreigners. Since border control is often a traveler’s first impression of a country, critics say the poor user experience risks undermining Korea’s reputation as both a tourist destination and a global IT powerhouse. Others have also raised concerns about entrusting personal health data to a private company, especially in the wake of recent data breaches at major firms such as Coupang and SK Telecom (SKT).
Currently, the KDCA requires travelers who have recently visited or passed through 21 countries — including Vietnam, China, India, United Arab Emirates, Madagascar and parts of the United States — to submit a health declaration via Q-Code or a paper form. These countries were designated “priority management regions” due to infectious disease risks such as avian influenza and MERS.
The Q-Code system was initially introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to reduce airport congestion by allowing travelers to submit health information in advance — either online before departure or by scanning a QR code upon arrival in Korea.
While most quarantine offices still provide paper forms for travelers, the KDCA has begun piloting a paperless quarantine registration process on select flights — a system it may expand in the future.
The obtrusive Naver banner
However, recent changes to the Q-Code site have made the process more difficult to navigate. Upon entering the mobile version, a central pop-up prompts users to register with Naver. While the KDCA says users can still submit their health information using the original method without Naver by clicking “Enter quarantine before entry” above the Naver prompt, that option appears more like a static banner rather than a clickable link, causing many users to miss it entirely.
There’s another hidden way that can be accessed via the hamburger button in the top-right corner and by clicking “Input,” but even this is easily overlooked — even by Koreans. Foreigners, who may be unfamiliar with the language and layout, are even more likely to miss these options.
In its Dec. 15, 2025, press release, the KDCA highlighted the simplified entry process “through Naver” but did not mention that users could still register without the platform.
Changing the language on the homepage does not remove the Naver prompt either. The next screen asks users to “Get Naver Certificate,” reinforcing the impression that all travelers must create a Naver account and obtain a digital certificate to enter the country.
“Naver is basically a platform that only Koreans use,” said a CEO of a local travel agency specializing in inbound tourism. “It’s not user-friendly at all for foreign tourists. Older people and those less comfortable with technology must find it especially frustrating.”
Data privacy concerns
The controversy goes beyond user interface design. Following recent data breaches at major telecom companies like SKT and KT, Koreans have become increasingly sensitive to personal information leaks — and foreigners may feel even more anxious.
“I don’t understand why I have to provide my personal information to a private company just to enter Korea,” S said. “It feels like the government is using this to boost Naver’s certification service, which is hardly reassuring.”
In contrast, other government portals, such as Government24, offer multiple verification options, including Kakao and banking logins. The KDCA’s Q-Code site, however, has only partnered with Naver. Critics argue that if the system is to serve foreign travelers, it should include global platforms like Google or Apple.
The KDCA said it currently has no plans to partner with other providers, explaining that “the collection of personal data is done under an official agreement in accordance with the Quarantine Act. Only information about current symptoms is shared with Naver, and the company cannot access personal health or travel records beyond Q-Code.”
A KDCA official acknowledged the design issues. “We are aware of the shortcomings in the current Q-Code interface,” the official said. “We plan to roll out an improved version soon and are also looking into reducing entry confusion at the airport.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)