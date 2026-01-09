Yoon Jong-gye, father of the Korean-style seasoned chicken, dies aged 74

Air passenger traffic hits record high in 2025 on increased int'l travel

Most Koreans oppose nonreciprocal voting rights for foreigners, support disclosing nationality on comments

Related Stories

More than 17% of foreigners face discrimination in Korea, number rises for international students

Over 44 million eligible to vote in June 3 presidential election

KT opens customer center for foreigners in Ansan, offers services in 8 languages

Foreigners staying in Korea rebound to over 2 million

NEC comes under fire for multiple ballot mishandling cases, public disturbances witnessed at polling booths