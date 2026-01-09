Seoul council member acknowledges bribery allegations in police statement
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 19:09
Kim Kyung, a member of the Seoul Metropolitan Council suspected of paying 100 million won ($68,560) to former Democratic Party Rep. Kang Sun-woo in exchange for a party nomination, has submitted a written statement to police acknowledging key aspects of the allegations, according to law enforcement sources.
Police said Friday that Kim recently submitted a statement to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crimes investigation unit. In the statement, Kim said she gave the money to now independent Rep. Kang and later received it back, sources said.
Kang had previously issued a similar explanation. Two days after an audio recording suggesting an illegal nomination payment was made public last month, she said she had learned of the cash transfer and immediately instructed that the money be returned.
While the accounts given by Kim and Kang are consistent, a former aide to Kang — believed by investigators to have acted as an intermediary — has denied knowledge of the transaction. The conflicting statements have left key facts unresolved.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged payment, including whether it constituted an attempt to influence the nomination process. Investigators are also coordinating with Kim’s legal team regarding her return to Korea after she left for the United States on July 31, 2025, citing personal reasons.
The trip has drawn scrutiny amid speculation that the departure may have been an attempt to evade questioning. The controversy intensified after Kim was seen attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, one day after police issued a request barring her departure upon entry.
Police said Kim is expected to return to the country early Monday and will be questioned immediately upon arrival. After Kim enters Korea, investigators plan to seek a formal travel ban and proceed with a full investigation.
Separately, Seoul city councilors of the People Power Party said they are preparing a motion to take disciplinary action against Kim, including possible expulsion from the Seoul Metropolitan Council. The decision is expected to be finalized as early as next month.
Update, Jan 9: Added information about Kim's return and disciplinary action.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)