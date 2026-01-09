Seoul court postpones sentencing request hearing for Yoon to Jan. 13
The Seoul Central District Court said it would schedule an additional hearing "on Jan. 13 to hear Yoon's defense," and will "unconditionally conclude" it on this day.
The court had originally planned to conclude the trial Friday after hearing special counsel Cho Eun-suk's sentencing request and the defendant's final statement. However, due to delays in the proceedings, the court rescheduled what was supposed to be the final hearing for an additional date.
The presiding judge said it would be "fairer and more efficient to allow those who have prepared to speak while they still have the energy."
The special prosecution team convened on Thursday to discuss the sentence for Yoon, who is accused of inciting an insurrection through his short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. If found guilty, his punishment could range between life imprisonment to capital punishment for masterminding an insurrection.
