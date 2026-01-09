Winter storm forecast predicts strong winds, snow across Korea
Published: 09 Jan. 2026, 14:57
Korea is bracing for a powerful winter storm this weekend that is expected to bring heavy snowfall, strong winds and a sharp drop in temperatures across much of the country, according to the national weather agency.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said that “snow would begin Saturday in northeastern Gyeonggi and Gangwon before spreading southward on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, colder air moving in from the north is expected to turn most precipitation into snow.
Meteorologists warned that Gangwon, the Honam region and Jeju Island could experience intense snowfall, with accumulation rates reaching up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) an hour. Authorities may issue heavy snow warnings, and blizzard-level alerts are possible in some areas.
Under Korea’s alert system, a heavy snow warning is issued when at least 20 centimeters of snow is expected within 24 hours, or 30 centimeters in mountainous regions.
Forecasters said parts of eastern Gyeonggi and other inland areas could see sustained snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters an hour, accompanied by strong gusts, thunder and lightning. Such conditions are likely to disrupt traffic and increase the risk of accidents and infrastructure damage.
Snowfall is expected to continue into Sunday in southern regions, while much of the central part of the country is forecast to see conditions improve by Sunday night. Accumulations are expected to range from 3 to 8 centimeters in eastern Gyeonggi and inland areas of South Gyeongsang Province, and from 5 to 15 centimeters across Jeolla. Mountainous areas of Gangwon and Jeju Island could receive more than 15 and 20 centimeters of snow, respectively. Seoul is forecast to receive lighter snowfall, totaling 1 to 3 centimeters.
The storm system will also usher in a renewed cold wave. As Arctic air moves south, temperatures are expected to fall sharply, with Sunday morning lows dropping to around minus 10 degrees Celsius in many areas. In Seoul, temperatures are forecast to reach minus 8 degrees, with wind chills near minus 16. Some parts of the greater Seoul area could see wind chills as low as minus 20.
“This is a complex weather situation, with heavy snow, strong winds and dry conditions occurring simultaneously under severe cold,” said Kong Sang-min, a senior forecaster at the meteorological agency. He urged the public to exercise caution, particularly when traveling, and to take steps to protect facilities and reduce the risk of fires.
