Alcaraz, Sinner enjoy pushing each other in 'special' tennis rivalry

It was about five years ago that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, world Nos. 1 and 2 in men's tennis today, met for the first time at an ATP Tour event. It was in the second round of the 2021 Paris Masters, and Alcaraz, only 18 then, defeated the 20-year-old Sinner in straight sets.Few could have predicted the two would grow into the players that they are now over just a handful of years, by far the two most dominant forces in tennis since the heydays of the "Big Three": Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spaniard, and Sinner, the 24-year-old from Italy, have split the past eight Grand Slam singles titles, each winning four since the start of the 2024 campaign.The two faces of tennis will renew their rivalry in Korea this weekend, albeit in an exhibition setting, as Hyundai Card hosts its latest "Super Match" at Inspire Arena in Incheon at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first Korean appearance for both players.The exhibition match could end up being a sneak preview of the final at the Australian Open, the season's first major starting Jan. 18."Starting the season playing here with Jannik, I think it's a great way to get ready for Australia," Alcaraz said Friday at the pre-match press conference in Seoul. "Coming here to stay for two, three days to keep getting ready for the new season, I think it was a great chance. Once the idea came up, I was down for that."Sinner said he appreciated the warm reception he got when he landed at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday."The energy has been amazing, starting from the airport," Sinner said. "We are happy to provide, hopefully, the best possible tennis we can and also to have fun tomorrow on court, which is the most important, and put a smile on as many people as possible. We've had great matches in the past and it's nice to continue this way, starting from here in Korea."The two players were asked about their Paris Masters match. After the loss, Sinner told Alcaraz he hoped the two would get to play each other more down the road.Sinner said Friday that he hadn't been sure at the time if he would become good enough to forge a rivalry with Alcaraz."I saw someone who was very special and you could feel it from the other side," Sinner said of Alcaraz. "And when I said that, I was very sure he would arrive in the stage where he is right now. And I'm not lying that I was not sure if I could ever be in the position where I am right now."For me, it's always a big pleasure when I have a chance to play against Carlos. You measure yourself with the best in the world," Sinner continued. "This is exactly what you need, trying to improve always."Sinner said the two have also developed "a good relationship" off the court because they share much of the same values when it comes to treating their families and friends.Alcaraz said the fact that both he and Sinner are playing in the finals of the biggest tournaments around the word is "a gift that we earned.""We've built a special rivalry over the years, starting from the [second-tier] Challengers, first rounds of tournaments, making our first final in ATP 250 and then to splitting the biggest tournaments of the world," Alcaraz said. "I think we both push each other to be better, to be 100 percent. I think I'm just really happy to be able to have this rivalry with him."Alcaraz added their rivalry has been a good thing for tennis, because it creates "hype for people to see tennis and follow the results of tournaments" and it also inspires other players.Sinner said he was excited to see where their rivalry will take them in the new year — "We cannot predict the future," he said — and he also insisted he doesn't want to draw constant comparisons to the Big Three."We need to see how long we can keep up with this level. What the Big Three has done, we cannot compare ourselves with them," Sinner said. "And we also don't want to. We are just ourselves and we want to make our own story. Everyone is different."It's great to have [Alcaraz]. He pushes me to the limit," Sinner added. "Hopefully, I can improve every time we play."Alcaraz has six Grand Slams titles in all, four of them in the past two years — the French Open and Wimbledon victories in 2024 and the French Open and the U.S. Open triumphs in 2025.All four of Sinner's Grand Slam titles have come in the past two seasons, and Sinner won the four majors that Alcaraz did not win — the Australian Open and the U.S. Open two years ago, and the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year.Both players are just one title away from completing the Career Grand Slam. Alcaraz is only missing an Australian Open and he has yet to get past the quarterfinals there. Sinner needs a French Open title and he lost to Alcaraz in last year's final.Alcaraz has a 10-6 edge in their head-to-head meetings, including a 4-2 mark in 2025.Yonhap