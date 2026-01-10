'Petflation' expected to worsen in 2026, though gov't plans to offer owners financial support
Published: 10 Jan. 2026, 07:00
As more Koreans welcome pets into their homes, a new kind of inflation is hitting households — and it barks. The rising cost of raising cats and dogs is quietly squeezing wallets across the country in a phenomenon dubbed “petflation,” a portmanteau of “pet” and “inflation.”
A Pomeranian owner surnamed Kang, for example, spends over 100,000 won ($70) a month on pet food, treats and grooming.
“I bought several months’ worth of dog food in advance because I heard prices would rise starting in February,” Kang said. “My dog is old and has more health problems now, so I’m worried about medical costs rising too.” Kang's concern is shared by many other pet owners, as an unexpected trip to the vet can add hundreds of thousands of won in extra expenses.
But with Korea’s pet-owning population now surpassing 15 million, petflation is becoming a part of daily life.
According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics released on Wednesday, prices for pet products and care services rose by 2.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, last year, outpacing the overall consumer price index increase of 2.1 percent. Compared to 2020, prices for pet products and services surged by 20.2 percent and 13 percent, respectively, through last year. Overall inflation during the same period stood at 16.6 percent.
Even caring for a low-maintenance cat or dog now costs about 200,000 won per month.
According to KB Financial Group Research Institute’s 2025 Korea Pet Report (translated), the average monthly cost of raising a pet reached 194,000 won last year, a 26 percent increase from 2023. Among the 1,000 households surveyed, 20.6 percent reported spending over 250,000 won monthly on pet care — up five percentage points from 15.6 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, those spending 50,000 won or less fell from 23.6 percent to 18.8 percent over the same period.
The largest portion of spending goes toward food, with the report finding that 57.6 percent of all pet-related expenses last year were for food, treats and nutritional supplements.
While medical costs don’t occur often, they can be a heavy financial hit when they do. Surveyed households reported spending an average of 1.46 million won annually on veterinary care over the past two years — nearly double the 787,000 won reported in 2023.
Petflation is expected to worsen this year as pet food and supply prices continue to rise.
Purina, a pet food manufacturer, announced it will raise prices for dog and cat food by 10 to 27 percent starting Feb. 2 due to increased production costs.
Monge Korea, the official importer of the Italian pet food brand Monge, also said on Tuesday that it will raise prices on its dry food lineup next month, citing the won-dollar exchange rate, higher raw material costs and logistics expenses.
Dr. Felis, a brand that sells cat litter, said it will raise prices on six of its main products by 3 to 17 percent starting Monday.
Veterinary fees are also on the rise.
According to a Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs survey of 3,950 animal clinics conducted last year, prices rose in nine out of 20 veterinary service categories. These included an 8.3 percent increase in X-ray fees, 6.5 percent in consultation fees and 2.2 percent in initial examination fees.
Seoul National University’s veterinary hospital is reportedly considering raising its fees this year.
As the financial burden on pet owners grows, the government is pushing forward with measures to help ease costs. The Agriculture Ministry plans to roll out a new public veterinary fee system this year in government-designated public and cooperative animal hospitals. The number of veterinary services exempt from value-added tax has also been expanded from 102 to 112 items.
“We’ve completed the standardization of procedures for 100 commonly performed services at animal hospitals, and we plan to expand this further,” said Hong Ki-ok, the head of the pet industry and veterinary services division at the Agriculture Ministry. “If pet insurance becomes more widespread, it could also help ease the burden of veterinary costs.”
