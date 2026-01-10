North's drone accusations more political than factual, say experts
Published: 10 Jan. 2026, 15:15 Updated: 10 Jan. 2026, 15:35
Security experts in South Korea say Pyongyang’s sudden accusation that Seoul sent surveillance drones across the border is less about the aircraft themselves than a political effort to blunt a renewed push for diplomacy by the Lee Jae Myung administration.
The claims, issued by the North Korean military on Saturday, were quickly dismissed by South Korea’s Defense Ministry as untrue. But analysts say the timing and framing of the statement offer insight into Pyongyang’s apparent strategy of resisting engagement with Seoul and laying rhetorical groundwork for a harder line regarding inter-Korean relations.
The accusations came just days after President Lee returned from a state visit to Beijing, where he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to play a constructive role on the Korean Peninsula, and shortly after he publicly expressed a willingness to reopen dialogue with Kim Jong-un. In a symbolic gesture, Lee even posted a lighthearted message on social media envisioning peaceful coexistence, an unusually informal overture in a relationship long defined by hostility.
For North Korea, experts say, that outreach may have been precisely the problem.
“By raising the drone issue now, Pyongyang is trying to strip the Lee administration of any moral or political high ground for dialogue,” said Im Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. “It allows the North to portray South Korea as duplicitous — talking peace while allegedly carrying out hostile acts.”
The technical details released by North Korea have also fueled skepticism among analysts.
Photographs of the downed drone published by state media appear to show a small fixed-wing aircraft resembling commercially available civilian models rather than military-grade equipment. Several experts noted that such drones are widely sold for recreational, agricultural or industrial use and can be assembled from off-the-shelf parts.
Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the drone closely matched a Chinese-made model commonly used by hobbyists. He added that it would make little sense for South Korea’s military — which operates advanced drones capable of transmitting live, high-resolution video — to deploy an older system that requires physical recovery of a memory card.
“The scenario North Korea is describing doesn’t align with how the South Korean military actually conducts surveillance,” Hong said. He also questioned the intelligence value of the areas Pyongyang claimed were filmed, including parts of Kaesong and North Hwanghae Province, which he said were neither sensitive nor strategically significant.
Others pointed to North Korea’s selective silence as further evidence of political calculation. When South Korean investigators last year accused the previous conservative Yoon Suk Yeol government of trying to provoke tensions on the Korean Peninsula by sending drones northward, Pyongyang did not publicly respond. Its decision to raise the issue now, under a progressive administration that has emphasized de-escalation, suggests a deliberate shift.
“This looks like an attempt to preemptively block any narrative that the problem lies with North Korea’s refusal to engage,” said Shin Jong-woo, head of the Korea Defense and Security Forum. “By accusing Seoul first, they reverse the burden of explanation.”
Analysts also see the move as a warning shot amid improving relations between Seoul and Beijing. North Korea has long been sensitive to shifts in South Korea-China ties, particularly when they intersect with broader discussions about regional stability and the North’s nuclear program.
In its statement, Pyongyang used unusually blunt language, accusing South Korea of maintaining a hostile identity despite professing interest in dialogue and vowing retaliation if provocations continue. Experts say such rhetoric is often less a prelude to immediate action than a way to justify future steps, should tensions escalate.
“North Korea is building a record,” Im said. “If it chooses to respond militarily later, it wants to claim it is acting defensively, with cause.”
For now, South Korean officials continue to deny the allegations and say a thorough review is underway.
