 Japan's Takaichi stresses importance of cooperation in meeting with Korean lawmakers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Japan's Takaichi stresses importance of cooperation in meeting with Korean lawmakers

Published: 10 Jan. 2026, 12:02 Updated: 10 Jan. 2026, 12:39
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, seventh from right, along with Deputy Assembly Speaker Rep. Joo Ho-young, seventh from left and other South Korean lawmakers, pose for a photo at Takaichi's residence in Tokyo on Jan. 9 in this photo provided by Joo's office. [YONHAP]

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, seventh from right, along with Deputy Assembly Speaker Rep. Joo Ho-young, seventh from left and other South Korean lawmakers, pose for a photo at Takaichi's residence in Tokyo on Jan. 9 in this photo provided by Joo's office. [YONHAP]

 
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said cooperation between her country and Korea is “more important than ever,” a group of Korean lawmakers said Saturday.
 
On Friday, Takaichi met Korean lawmakers from the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union and the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee during their visit to Japan, according to the group of lawmakers.
 
They quoted Takaichi as saying friendly cooperation between the two countries is “more important than ever,” particularly as international challenges, including economic security, become increasingly grave.
 

Takaichi's remarks came as she is set to meet President Lee Jae Myung for a summit in Japan on Tuesday, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.
 
During Friday's meeting, Takaichi also voiced the importance of the need to continue “shuttle diplomacy,” or reciprocal visits between the two countries, as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States, the group said.
 
Deputy Assembly Speaker Rep. Joo Ho-young, who leads the joint parliamentary group, called for developing bilateral relations so that can turn opportunities into “win-win” situations.
 
The group of lawmakers also gifted Takaichi South Korean cosmetic products and dried seaweed, known as gim in Korean.
 
Yonhap 
