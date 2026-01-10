Prime minister orders authorities nationwide to fully prepare for upcoming cold snap and snowfall
Published: 10 Jan. 2026, 15:31 Updated: 10 Jan. 2026, 15:34
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Saturday ordered central and local government authorities to prepare for heavy snow and a cold snap expected to grip much of the country through the weekend, warning that dangers would persist even after the snowfall ends.
Kim’s emergency directive came as the Korea Meteorological Agency forecast heavy snow in the central inland regions and the southwestern Jeolla region through Monday. He emphasized that icy roads, power disruptions and risks to vulnerable populations could pose serious threats as temperatures plunge.
In instructions to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, Kim called for the early activation of emergency duty systems and flexible operation of disaster response levels, along with tighter controls in areas at risk of accidents. He urged officials to closely monitor older people, the homeless and others vulnerable to extreme cold, and to widely share clear public safety guidance.
With freezing temperatures expected to follow the snow, Kim stressed the need for aggressive, preventive measures by local governments, including advance snow removal, forward deployment of equipment and personnel and uninterrupted operations once conditions worsen.
He directed the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to preposition snowplows and related equipment along highways and major urban arteries, and to secure adequate space for vehicles to turn and operate so that snow removal cycles are not disrupted.
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment was told to ensure real-time monitoring and rapid snow clearance in national parks, to restrict access to hiking trails during weather alerts and to keep a close watch on power supply conditions, with rapid restoration efforts in the event of outages or accidents.
Kim also warned local governments against administrative lapses that could arise from weekend schedules or early-year personnel reshuffles. He called for proactive snow removal efforts in residential areas and on bridges and steep roads prone to icing, as well as the full implementation of cold-weather protection measures.
In the Jeolla region, where heavy snow mixed with rain is expected Sunday, he ordered strengthened traffic controls and thorough advance inspections to prevent collapses of vulnerable structures or incidents in which communities could become isolated.
He urged authorities to work closely with broadcasters and news organizations to provide the public with timely, practical information tailored by region and to actively publicize snow removal conditions and hazardous areas in real time.
“Snow response should not end when the snowfall stops,” Kim said. “It must continue until secondary risks, such as black ice, are fully eliminated.”
He added that preventing loss of life should remain the overriding priority as the country braces for the severe winter weather.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
