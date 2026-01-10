Wildfires break out in two separate areas in North Gyeongsang
Published: 10 Jan. 2026, 17:03 Updated: 10 Jan. 2026, 17:53
Two separate wildfires broke out on Saturday, in the mountains of Uiseong County and on a wooded hill in Cheongdo County, authorities said.
According to local officials in Uiseong County, the first fire began at around 3:14 p.m. The cause has not yet been determined.
Residents of the Oro-ri, Palseong-ri and Bibong-ri areas were ordered to evacuate to the Uiseong Gymnasium as a precaution.
As of Saturday afternoon, authorities had deployed 41 personnel, along with 13 helicopters and 22 firefighting vehicles, to contain the blaze.
The second fire broke out at around 4:39 p.m. on a forested hill in Cheongdo County, also in North Gyeongsang.
Emergency officials said they will investigate the cause of the fire after it is fully extinguished.
