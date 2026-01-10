 Wildfires break out in two separate areas in North Gyeongsang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wildfires break out in two separate areas in North Gyeongsang

Published: 10 Jan. 2026, 17:03 Updated: 10 Jan. 2026, 17:53
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Smoke billows from the mountains near Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on Jan. 10. [YONHAP]

Smoke billows from the mountains near Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on Jan. 10. [YONHAP]

 
Two separate wildfires broke out on Saturday, in the mountains of Uiseong County and on a wooded hill in Cheongdo County, authorities said.
 
According to local officials in Uiseong County, the first fire began at around 3:14 p.m. The cause has not yet been determined.
 

Related Article

 
Residents of the Oro-ri, Palseong-ri and Bibong-ri areas were ordered to evacuate to the Uiseong Gymnasium as a precaution.
 
As of Saturday afternoon, authorities had deployed 41 personnel, along with 13 helicopters and 22 firefighting vehicles, to contain the blaze.
 
The second fire broke out at around 4:39 p.m. on a forested hill in Cheongdo County, also in North Gyeongsang.
 
Emergency officials said they will investigate the cause of the fire after it is fully extinguished.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON, HAN YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Korea fire North Gyeongsang

More in Social Affairs

Man crushed to death in Uijeongbu after heavy winds tear down sign

Boss who drove employee to commit suicide indicted while in custody

Wildfires break out in two separate areas in North Gyeongsang

Korea's World Cup squad hoping to set up base camp in Guadalajara

Hwacheon kicks off world-renowned ice fishing festival, expecting upwards of one million visitors

Related Stories

Two firefighters die while battling meat processing factory blaze

Fire erupts at Yeongcheon cosmetics ingredient factory

Wildfire in North Gyeongsang put out after 51 hours

Gas explosion in Pohang apartment kills 1, injures 17

Korea Forest Service says Uiseong fire fully contained in Yeongdeok County
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)