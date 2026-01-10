Korea's World Cup squad hoping to set up base camp in Guadalajara

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Saturday it has finalized the list of its preferences for the national team's base camp during this year's FIFA World Cup, with the Mexican city of Guadalajara as the most likely destination.The KFA said the list of preferred locations they submitted to FIFA includes two base camp sites in Guadalajara, where the Taegeuk Warriors will play two of their three group stage matches — with one other match taking place in Monterrey.This year's World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will feature a record 48 nations.According to FIFA's brochure on base camp sites, the two locations in Guadalajara are Grand Fiesta Americana Country Club and the Westin Guadalajara. The KFA did not reveal which of the two was its top preference.FIFA will announce the base camp assignments next Friday. Top-ranked nations and the three co-host countries will be given the highest priority, with the number of matches in the given city and the distance between camps and stadiums also consideration factors.With Guadalajara sitting some 1,500 meters above sea level, South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has spoken of the need to take a “scientific approach” when choosing the base camp site, and of the benefits of traveling to the Mexican city early to give his players enough time to get acclimated to the high altitude.“Since our players are not familiar with conditions at a high altitude, we listened to some expert opinions and had in-depth discussions internally,” Hong said Saturday. “Once the base camp is selected, we will decide exactly when we will start training in those conditions and how we will prepare for the hot and humid conditions of Monterrey.”Yonhap