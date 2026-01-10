Alcaraz beats Sinner in Korea exhibition match

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated second-ranked Jannik Sinner in straight sets in a Korea exhibition match Saturday, as the two best players in men's tennis put on an entertaining show.Riding his big serves and powerful groundstrokes, Alcaraz prevailed 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) in front of some 12,000 fans at Inspire Arena in Incheon.This was the first appearance in Korea for both players and served as a tuneup for the Australian Open, the first major of the season that starts Jan. 18.Alcaraz, the 22-year-old from Spain, and Sinner, the 24-year-old hailing from Italy, have split the past eight Grand Slam singles over the past two years.The match provided a mix of high-quality, intense shotmaking and levity from both players, who drew oohs and aahs from the sellout crowd of about 15,000 with tweeners — between-the-legs shots — and other entertaining moments. Both players flashed finger hearts toward the stands and Sinner even brought out a boy from the stands to take his racket and play a few shots against Alcaraz during the second set.Alcaraz saved a break point to take the opening game and then Sinner claimed the next game with some impressive groundstrokes.The two players continued to hold their serves, with Sinner unable to convert his second break point of the match in the seventh game and allowing Alcaraz to go up 4-3.Leading 6-5, Alcaraz converted his first break point to claim the set at 7-5.The players turned a bit more serious in the second set, as they once again kept trading games without breaking each other.With the game scored knotted at 1-1, Sinner held a break point but Alcaraz denied him by closing out the game with an emphatic forehand winner.After holding his serve with a couple of aces in the next game, Sinner again set up a break point, only to see Alcaraz dig deep and hold his ground to grab a 3-2 lead.The players found themselves in a 6-6 deadlock that sent the match to a tiebreak, and that's when the match's intensity level reached its peak.Alcaraz grabbed a 5-4 lead with an ace, but Sinner stayed alive by taking the next two points as Alcaraz sent backhand returns wide.Now pushed to the brink, Alcaraz fought back with a couple of quick points thanks to his booming serves. Alcaraz then closed out the victory when Sinner sent his forehand return to the net."It was a great experience. I just loved playing here in Korea so much," Alcaraz said afterward. "I think the people were really into the match and they brought great energy, great love to tennis. Just really appreciate the love and the support from the people."Alcaraz, who arrived here Thursday, said his short trip didn't allow him to explore Korea as much as he would have liked."It was a really short trip for me but it was enough to know how good people are here and how kind you are," he said. "I can't wait to be back. I don't know if playing again or even just for holidays."Sinner also said he was already looking forward to another trip to Korea."It's nice to see new fans in Korea for sure," he said. "It was the first time and hopefully not the last one."Yonhap