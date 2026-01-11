 Chairman of MBK Partners faces arrest warrant hearing this week
Chairman of MBK Partners faces arrest warrant hearing this week

Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 19:38
Kim Byung-ju, chairman of private equity firm MBK Partners, attends an audit by the National Assembly's National Policy Committee on Oct. 14, 2025. [YONHAP]

The chairman of private equity firm MBK Partners, Kim Byung-ju, and three other senior executives, were set to face a hearing this week on whether to issue arrest warrants for them over questionable sales of short-term bond of troubled retailer Homeplus.
 
The Seoul Central District Court was scheduled to hold the hearing on Tuesday after prosecutors sought arrest warrants for Kim and other senior executives, including a co-chief executive of Homeplus, on charges of fraud and violation of the Capital Markets Act.
 

Related Article

A ruling by the court is expected to have an impact on a prolonged battle between MBK Partners and Korea Zinc.
 
MBK Partners and Korea Zinc, the world's largest zinc smelter, have been in a bitter dispute over management control.
 
Industry watchers said Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom may gain the upper hand in the management control battle against an alliance between the company's largest shareholder, Young Poong, and MBK Partners.
 
Korea Zinc, meanwhile, said in December the company and the U.S. government were seeking to jointly invest around 10 trillion won ($6.86 billion) to build a critical metals refinery in Tennessee, while transferring a 10 percent stake to their joint venture.
 
The 10 percent stake is expected to further solidify Choi's grip on the company at the scheduled shareholders' meeting in March while Kim Byung-ju is embroiled in legal issues surrounding Homeplus, industry watchers said.

Yonhap
Chairman of MBK Partners faces arrest warrant hearing this week

