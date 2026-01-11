 Trade minister heads to Washington amid U.S. concerns over Korea's network act revision
Trade minister heads to Washington amid U.S. concerns over Korea's network act revision

Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 13:24
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo departs for Washington at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 11 to hold talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials. [YONHAP]

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Sunday departed for Washington amid U.S. concerns over a recent revision — aimed at addressing false and fabricated online information — to a Korean law.
 
“We need to explain the government's exact policy intentions regarding the domestic digital legislation,” Yeo told Yonhap News Agency ahead of his departure from Incheon International Airport.
 

The U.S. State Department has expressed concerns over the revision, saying it could negatively affect U.S. online platforms and undermine freedom of expression.
 
“It appears that our exact policy intentions may have been misunderstood,” Yeo said, noting he plans to meet with officials from the United States Trade Representative, key U.S. lawmakers and business representatives during the visit.

Yonhap
