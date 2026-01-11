 Science Ministry, Nvidia share view on swiftly setting up research center in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Science Ministry, Nvidia share view on swiftly setting up research center in Korea

Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 16:53
Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung, right, meets with an official from Nvidia at the U.S. tech giant's headquarters in California on Jan. 9. [MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND ICT]

Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung, right, meets with an official from Nvidia at the U.S. tech giant's headquarters in California on Jan. 9. [MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND ICT]

 
The Science Ministry said Sunday it has shared a view with Nvidia on swiftly setting up a research center in Korea.
 
Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung met with Jay Puri, executive vice president at Nvidia, in California on Friday, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Sunday. 
 
During the meeting, Ryu and Puri shared a consensus on the need to promptly establish Nvidia's research and development facility inKorea and discussed ways to jointly foster artificial intelligence startups, the ministry said.
 
 

Yonhap
tags nvidia science ministry research center

More in Tech

LG AI Research discloses details of K-Exaone, developed for 'homegrown AI foundation model' initiative

Science Ministry, Nvidia share view on swiftly setting up research center in Korea

Kia unveils new EV2 compact electric SUV

Exclusive: Apple eyes September for foldable debut as Samsung preps for panel production

Hyundai Motor completes development on on-device AI-powered chip

Related Stories

Where is our AI command center?

Gov't to spend ￦25 billion on 'core hydrogen technologies'

German company opens semiconductor polishing plant

Korea's very own rocket Nuri gets the go-ahead

National treasure conservation projects finally see the limelight
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)