Science Ministry, Nvidia share view on swiftly setting up research center in Korea
Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 16:53
The Science Ministry said Sunday it has shared a view with Nvidia on swiftly setting up a research center in Korea.
Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung met with Jay Puri, executive vice president at Nvidia, in California on Friday, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Sunday.
During the meeting, Ryu and Puri shared a consensus on the need to promptly establish Nvidia's research and development facility inKorea and discussed ways to jointly foster artificial intelligence startups, the ministry said.
