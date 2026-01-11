Science Ministry, Nvidia share view on swiftly setting up research center in Korea

The Science Ministry said Sunday it has shared a view with Nvidia on swiftly setting up a research center in Korea.Second Vice Science Minister Ryu Je-myung met with Jay Puri, executive vice president at Nvidia, in California on Friday, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Sunday.During the meeting, Ryu and Puri shared a consensus on the need to promptly establish Nvidia's research and development facility inKorea and discussed ways to jointly foster artificial intelligence startups, the ministry said.Yonhap