 North Korea slams Japan's push to revise 3 key national security documents
Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 12:13
This computer-created image shows the emblem of the Korean Central News Agency next to North Korea's national flag. [YONHAP]

North Korea on Sunday slammed Japan for its push to revise three key national security-related documents aimed at stepping up its defense capabilities, warning the move would only lead to complete self-destruction.
 
The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism in an article, focusing on Japan's ongoing push to draw up three new documents by the end of the year ― the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program.
 

In a New Year's press conference earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a review would be conducted with the aim of revising the three key national security documents to safeguard the country's independence and peace, as well as the lives of its people.
 
The KCNA lambasted the move as a "clear demonstration of a craze for neo-militarism," under which Japan denies its past wrongdoings and seeks to rebuild its imperial past through rearmament.
 
"What Japan would gain through neo-militarism is only complete self-destruction," the KCNA said. "As history demonstrates, the destination of militarism would be a failed Japan, not a strong Japan."

Yonhap
