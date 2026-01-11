 Two workers suffer argon gas exposure at manufacturing facility in South Chungcheong
Two workers suffer argon gas exposure at manufacturing facility in South Chungcheong

Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 19:44
An ambulance [YONHAP]

Two workers suffered argon gas exposure at a manufacturing facility in Dangjin, South Chungcheong, on Sunday. 
 
The accident occurred at around 7:23 a.m. on Sunday at a semiconductor parts manufacturer in Dangjin, where two employees inhaled argon gas while working, according to fire authorities.
 

Argon gas can be fatal because it displaces oxygen in the air, which causes those exposed to it to quickly be deprived of oxygen, leading to loss of consciousness and death. 
 
The workers experienced symptoms including impaired consciousness and breathing difficulties and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
 
Police and fire officials believe the workers inhaled argon gas from their equipment during maintenance work but are investigating the exact cause of the accident. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Argon gas exposure Dangjin

