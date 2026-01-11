Two workers suffer argon gas exposure at manufacturing facility in South Chungcheong
Published: 11 Jan. 2026, 19:44
Two workers suffered argon gas exposure at a manufacturing facility in Dangjin, South Chungcheong, on Sunday.
The accident occurred at around 7:23 a.m. on Sunday at a semiconductor parts manufacturer in Dangjin, where two employees inhaled argon gas while working, according to fire authorities.
Argon gas can be fatal because it displaces oxygen in the air, which causes those exposed to it to quickly be deprived of oxygen, leading to loss of consciousness and death.
The workers experienced symptoms including impaired consciousness and breathing difficulties and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police and fire officials believe the workers inhaled argon gas from their equipment during maintenance work but are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
